Three Pee Dee players earn Shrine Bowl selections
PREP FOOTBALL

Three Pee Dee players earn Shrine Bowl selections

  • Updated
2019 SHRINE BOWL LOGO.jpg

FORT MILL, S.C. − Roster for the already-canceled 2021 Shrine Bowl were announced Tuesday and three Pee Dee players earned selections.

Dillon running back Nemo Squire, Hartsville offensive lineman Reggie Cabbagestalk and Lake City linebacker Ja'Maurion Franklin all made the S.C. Sandlappers roster.

It was announced in September that the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas would not be played for the second straight year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

+3 
nemo.jpg

Squire
+3 
CABBAGESTALK.jpg

Cabbagestalk
+3 
FRANKLIN.jpg

Franklin
