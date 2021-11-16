Three Pee Dee players earn Shrine Bowl selections

FORT MILL, S.C. − Roster for the already-canceled 2021 Shrine Bowl were announced Tuesday and three Pee Dee players earned selections.
Dillon running back Nemo Squire, Hartsville offensive lineman Reggie Cabbagestalk and Lake City linebacker Ja'Maurion Franklin all made the S.C. Sandlappers roster.
It was announced in September that the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas would not be played for the second straight year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
jdriggers
Followed notifications
