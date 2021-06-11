 Skip to main content
Three Post 1 pitchers combine on 1-hit shutout of Lower Florence
LEGION BASEBALL

Post 1 vs. Lower Florence

Florence starting pitcher Tanner Hall throws during Post 1's 6-0 victory over Lower Florence on Friday at Legion Field.

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence pitchers combined to toss a one-hit shutout as Post 1 remained unbeaten with a 6-0 victory over Lower Florence on Friday at Legion Field in a non-conference matchup.

Florence (7-0) will travel to Manning-Santee on Saturday for a noon game.

Tanner Hall, Christian Brigman and Kody Hanna gave Florence exactly what it needed coming off a pair of extra-inning wins over Horry the night before. Post 1 played a combined 21 innings in the doubleheader in Conway.

Hall went four innings and struck out five, allowing just the one hit to Hunter McClary in the second inning. Brigman went two innings and Hanna pitched the seventh. They combined for three punchouts.

Post 1 got all the runs it needed in the bottom of the first. Three walks and an error prolonged the inning as Florence was able to plate five runs and send 10 men to the plate.

Owen Taylor and Caleb Rogers had RBI singles while Mikey Morris drew a bases-loaded walk and Keyshawn McDonald added a sacrifice fly.

The final run of the game came in the sixth when Aydin Palmer singled home Hanna. Palmer had two hits to lead Post 1 while Noah Skeen was walked three times.

For Lower Florence, Hunter Matthews, Jake Hardee and McClary combined to toss 5 2/3 innings and allow just one run on four hits with two strikeouts.

