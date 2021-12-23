 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson caps off Brookland-Cayce tourney with win
PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson caps off Brookland-Cayce tourney with win

wilson logo.jpg

CAYCE, S.C. — Wilson's Zandae Butler scored a game-high 22 points as the Tigers earned a 62-49 victory over Spring Valley on Thursday at the Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce High School in boys' basketball action. 

Teammate Josh Green added 11 points.

WILSON (62)

Zandae Butler 22, Daniels 8, Boston 9, Lytch 6, Josh Green 11.

Kennan 37

Hartsville 34

CAYCE, S.C. — Hartsville's DeAndre Huggins scored a team-high 12 points at the Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce.

Teammate Kam Foman added 10 points.

HARTSVILLE (34)

Briggs 4, Kam Foman 10, Knox 4, McFarland 3, DeAndre Huggins 12, Pendergrass 1.

Walhalla 69

East Clarendon 59

CENTRAL, S.C. — East Clarendon's Tymere Cooper scored a team-high 25 points at the D.W. Daniel Christmas Classic.

Teammate Cade Cook added 13 points.

EAST CLARENDON (59)

Tymere Cooper 25, Graham 8, Cade Cook 13, Craft 2, White 6.

