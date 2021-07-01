THURSDAY'S LEGION ROUNDUP: Florence Post 1 cruises past Horry at Marion

MARION, S.C. — Hunter Herlong went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI to lead Florence Post 1 to a 14-3 win Thursday over Marion in five innings at Fox Field in a neutral site matchup.
Florence teammate Owen Taylor went 2 for 2 with a home run and an RBI.
H;210;00—3;3;2
F;405;5x—14;12;2
WP: Christian Brigman (2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Tre Johnson (3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS –F: D.P Pendergrass 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Ashani McFarland 2-2, 3 RBI; Kody Hanna 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Noah Carter 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Owen Taylor 2-2, HR, 1 RBI; Hunter Herlong 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Jacob Adams 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.
Orangeburg 3
Manning-Santee 1
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Manning-Santee’s Colby Newton went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI.
Teammate Britton Morris went 1 for 3 with a double.
M;100;000;0—1;8;5
O;021;000;x—3;3;2
WP: Hunter Bauer (6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). LP: Bryce Acord (6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Britton Morris 1-3, 2B, Colby Newton 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Joe Wilson 2-4; McKrae Ard 2-3.
JUNIOR LEGION
West Florence 9
Hartsville 3
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Camp Keels went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Teammate Coleman Kelly went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Hartsville’s Jack Moore went 2 for 3 with a double.
Game 2 was called due to rain.
H;003;000;0—3;4;4
WF;042;012;x—9;11;1
WP: Coleman Kelly(7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP: John Alexander (4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS – H: Jack Moore 2-3, 2B. WF: Camp Keels 2-4, 2 RBI; Kelly 2-3, 1 RBI; Brody Crouch 1-3, 2B.
Marion 7
Trinity 1
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Collin Minshew went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Teammate Seth Minshew went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
Trinity’s Kam Rheuark and Tanner Hall each went 2 for 3.
T;000;010—1;6;2
M;023;020--7;6;1
WP: Noah Cribb (5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). WP: Devin Phillips (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – T: Kam Rheuark 2-3; Tanner Hall 2-3. M: Collin Minshew 2-3, 1 RBI; Seth Minshew 1-3, 2 RBI; Gatlin Johnson 1-4, 1 RBI.
Camden 8
Kingstree 2
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Bradley Muldrow and Henry Swicord each had two hits and an RBI.
Teammate Stone Robert Coward went 2 for 4.
C;403;010;0—8;10;1
K;001;010;0—2;7;2
WP:Wil Stines (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP: Gavin Davis (5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS –K: Stone Robert Coward 2-4; Bradley Muldrow 2-4, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 2-3, 1 RBI.