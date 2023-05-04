GASTONIA, N.C. -- Sophomore southpaw Chas DeBruhl and senior closer Ben Thornton combined on a five-hitter and sixth-seeded Francis Marion cranked out 14 hits to take a 15-5 run-rule win over the top-seeded and top-ranked North Greenville in the double-elimination round of the 2023 Conference Carolinas Baseball Tournament, Thursday night.

DeBruhl (6-4) picked up the win by tossing 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits, walking one, and fanning seven batters. Thornton threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing no runs, one hit, one walk, while recording a strikeout to seal the victory.

For DeBruhl, it was his second win over NGU this season. The Kershaw native started and earned the win in a 6-3 victory on Feb. 25 in Florence.

The Crusaders are ranked the top team in hitting throughout Conference Carolinas with a team average of .329, first in hits with 558, and the most runs batted in at 431.

The starting lineup for the Patriots all recorded a hit, while sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley led with three hits and two runs scored. Junior left fielder Zack Summerville, sophomore first baseman Kollin Crepeau, and senior catcher Isaac Schuck each grabbed two hits apiece with Schuck and Summerville both driving in three runs each.

The Patriots began the scoring affair in the second when freshman designated hitter Charlie Bussey III blasted a two-run homer over the left field wall. In the following inning, graduate student right fielder Will Hardee crushed one of his own over the left field wall to extend the Patriots’ lead to 4-0. Hardee moves to within two hits of the school record total of 287 set by Michael Wilson.

Crusader third baseman Cory Bivins shrunk the Patriot advantage at 4-2 after knocking a two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the third.

Three more runs came through from Francis Marion in the fourth after an RBI single from Schuck, a fielding error from the Crusaders, and a ground-rule double by Summerville to increase FMU’s lead to 7-2. Schuck plated another run in the fifth on a single to right center, increasing the advantage to 8-2.

A seven-run outburst in the sixth helped the Patriots grab a 13-run lead at 15-2. Graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield secured an RBI triple to left center and Crepeau followed with an RBI single to give FMU an eight-run lead at 10-2. A bases-loaded walk for Schuck, a two-run single for Summerville, an RBI single for Oakley, and a throwing error by NGU accounted for the outburst.

The Crusaders tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the final margin 10 runs.

Crusader starter Caleb Cox (4-3) was tagged with the loss after hurling 3 1/3 innings.

In addition to his homer, Bussey walked three times and scored four runs.

TRACK

Coker's Mitchem

shines for Cobras

Anderson, SC- Coker wraps up day 2 of the South Atlantic Conference Track and Field Championships. The Cobras looked strong and competed throughout the day as they wrapped up the season and prepare for nationals. Coker had a few athletes stand out as the second day came to a close.

Mariah Mitchem had herself a day on the track. Mitchem took 3rd in the 400-meter race as she hit 55.10 well under the national provisional standard of 56.00. Mitchem as well took 4th in the half a lap race with a time of 24.94. Naija Redding floated over the hurdles as she finished 7th with a time of 15.30.

Nya Exum took on the field in the 100 taking 8th place clocking in 12.36. Gary Simpkins took off in the 400 as he hit a 48.81 at the line for an 8th-place finish. Arianna Williams finished 10th in the high jump hitting a height of 1.40m. The women's 4x100 finished 5th with a 48.34 as the men finished in 9th place with a 43.16. The Women's 4x400 finished in 8th splitting a time of 4:05.37.