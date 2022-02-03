 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: PDA boys defeat Christian Academy in OT
new pee dee academy PDA logo 2018

MULLINS, S.C. -- Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 27 points to lead Pee Dee Academy's boys to a 63-60 overtime win over Christian Academy on Thursday.

Teammate Cam Weston added 16.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (63)

Singletary 8, Landyn Tyler 10, Caulder 2, Hudson Spivey 27, Cam Weston 16.

Saint Maria Goretti (Md.) 64

Trinity Collegiate 59

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Trinity Collegiate’s LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 34 points at the St. James Invitational in Hagerstown, Md.

Teammate Besanty Saragba added 13.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (59)

Besanty Saragba 13, LeBron Thomas 34, Edwards 3, Muldowney 3, Famutimi-Brown 6.

Dillon 49

Waccamaw 40

DILLON – Dillon’s DeMarco Bethea scored a game-high 23 points, followed by Charles Brayboy with 12 .

DILLON (49)

DeMarco Bethea 23, Charles Brayboy 12, Z.Bethea 1, T.Davis 2, Dingle 2, Purnell 9.

Dillon Christian 61

Marlboro Academy 58

DILLON – Dillon Christian’s Greyson Singletary hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. He finished with a game-high 25 points.

Jackson Outlar tied the game with a basket with eight seconds left.

Marlboro Academy’s Reid Edwards scored a team-high 16.

MARLBORO ACADEMY (58)

Trey Smith 12, Munnerlynn 8, Reid Edwards 16, Ben Milligan 14, Williams 8.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (61)

Greyson Singletary 25, Jackson Outlar 11, Bethea 3, Davis 3, Jones 4, Thompson Stone 15.

Lake View 58

Timmonsville 42

TIMMNONSVILLE – Lake View’s Trey Page scored a game-high 16 points.

Timmonsville’s Darius Spann scored a team-high 12.

LAKE VIEW (58)

McCants 2, Vaught 7, Shaheed Dawkins 11, Trey Page 16, McNeil 8, Ford 2, Bethea 5, A.Nichols 2, S.Nichols 5.

TIMMONSVILLE (42)

Ralph Boston 10, Echols 1, Joe 2, Darius Spann 12, Brown 2, Ennis 2, Hicks 9, Lowery 2, Woods 2.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

South Florence 57

Myrtle Beach 29

FLORENCE – South Florence’s Zaniyah Snow and Albany Wilson scored a game-high 11 points.

The Bruins outscored the Seahawks 28-11 in the first half.

SOUTH FLORENCE (57)

Zaniyah Snow 11, Albany Wilson 11, Lyde 6, McLamore 2, Hudson 7, Coleman 6, Reaves 6,Alishaan 6, O’Neil 2, Baker 2.

Waccamaw 44

Dillon 27

DILLON – Dillon’s Mariah Campbell scored a team-high 11 points.

DILLON (27)

Mariah Campbell 11, Wilson 2, Bruce 2, Casteron 5, Dixon 7

Christian Academy 39

Pee Dee Academy 37 (2OT)

MULLINS – Pee Dee Academy’s Abby Johnson scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (37)

A.Martin 9, McCaskill 2, L.Johnson 5, L.Martin 3, Briley 4, Abby Johnson 14.

Marlboro Academy 46

Dillon Christian 41

DILLON – Marlboro Academy’s Sarah Beth McLaurin scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Caiti Brigman with 12.

Dillon Christian’s Katie Collins scored a team-high 16.

MARLBORO ACADEMY (46)

Sarah Beth McLaurin 18, DeHart 6, Caiti Brigman 12, Jacobs 6, Carmichael 4.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (41)

Katie Collins 16, Brewington 9, Andrews 2, Heasley 8, Baldwin 5.

Lake View 65

Timmonsville 16

TIMMONSVILLE – Lake View’s Jaleya Ford scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Zan’Dasia McNeil and Gwendasia Page with 11 each.

Timmonsville’s Akeelah Hawkins and Janiya Scott-Rouse each scored a team-high six.

LAKE VIEW 65

Jaylea Ford 20, Zan’Dasia McNeil 11, Gwendasia Page 11, Waters 5, Mace 2, Tianna Hamiltion 10.

TIMMONSVILLE (16)

Akeelah Hawkins 6, Scott-Rouse 6, Johnson 4.

