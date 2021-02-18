THURSDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson boys fall short in season finale

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Zandae Butler and Imari Phillips each scored a team-high 10 points for Wilson, which lost 52-51 Thursday to Lexington.
The Wildcats outscored the Tigers 31-24 in the second half. Wilson ends the season at 4-2.
W 6;21;9;15— 51
L 14;7;21;10— 54
WILSON (51)
James 8, Boone 7, Brown 3, Imari Phillps 10, McDowell 5, Green 2, Merritt 6, Zandae Butler 10.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lee Academy 45
Calhoun Academy 35
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Lucas Freidenberger, Drew Nix and Andrew Paulson each scored a game-high 10 points.
The Cavaliers end the season at 2-14.
CA 6;17;6;6— 35
LA 16;4;20;5— 45
LEE ACADEMY (45)