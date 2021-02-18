 Skip to main content
THURSDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson boys fall short in season finale
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Zandae Butler and Imari Phillips each scored a team-high 10 points for Wilson, which lost 52-51 Thursday to Lexington.

The Wildcats outscored the Tigers 31-24 in the second half. Wilson ends the season at 4-2.

W 6;21;9;15— 51

L 14;7;21;10— 54

WILSON (51)

James 8, Boone 7, Brown 3, Imari Phillps 10, McDowell 5, Green 2, Merritt 6, Zandae Butler 10.

LATE WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lee Academy 45

Calhoun Academy 35

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Lucas Freidenberger, Drew Nix and Andrew Paulson each scored a game-high 10 points.

The Cavaliers end the season at 2-14.

CA 6;17;6;6— 35

LA 16;4;20;5— 45

LEE ACADEMY (45)

Lucas Freidenberger 10, Andrew Paulson 10, Drew Nix 10, Huettmann 2, Arledge 9, Welch 2.

