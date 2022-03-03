THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Chippa Smith earns first win as Wilson's baseball coach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Chippa Smith won his first game as Wilson's baseball coach, with the Tigers winning 20-9 Thursday over Andrews. Keonte Dials went 3 for 3.
WP: Chris Peterson (5 2/3IP, 4H, 5K, 2BB).
LEADING HITTERS: W: Keonte Dials 3-3.
Lake City 8
Williamsburg Academy 1
KINGSTREE -- Lake City’s Jase McKnight went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI. Teammate Shamontae Burgess went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI of his own.
Williamsburg Academy’s Boyd Casselman went 1 for 2 with a double.
WP: Greyson Moore (5IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 7K, 3BB). LP: Miijah Holt (3IP, 5H, 9R, 4ER, 0K, 3BB).
LEADING HITTERS: LC: Markeis Hudson 3-4; Jase McKnight 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; C.J. Barr 2-4, 1 RBI; Shamontae Burgess 2-4, 2B, 1RBI. WA: Boyd Casselman 1-2, 2B.
South Florence 12
Lamar 2 (6)
FLORENCE -- South Florence’s Parker Winfield went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.
Lamar’s Jayzon Parnell went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
WP: Luke Miller (3IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 5K, 1BB). LP:Cody Barr (3IP, 7H, 5R, 4ER, 3K, 1BB).
LEADING HITTERS: L: Zoom Jackson 1-2; Ethan Hunt 1-3; Jayzon Parnell 1-2, 1 RBI. SF: Parker Winfield 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Miller 2-2; Hunter Matthews 2-3, 2B; Noah Moore 1-4, 2B.
The King’s Academy 15
Dillon Christian 5 (5)
FLORENCE -- The King’s Academy’s Jaylen Williams went 4 for 4 with four RBI. Teammate Gray Borenstein went 4 for 4 with a triple and four RBI.
WP: Gray Borenstein (3IP, 2H, 3R, 2ER, 5K, 8BB).
LEADING HITTERS: TKA: Jaylen Williams 4-4, 4 RBI; Lucas Fields 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Gray Borenstein 4-4, 3B, 4 RBI; Gavin Moore 2-2, 2B.
Florence Christian 15
Marlboro Academy 0 (4)
FLORENCE -- Florence Christian’s Bradley Shelley went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Teammate Austin Howard went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
WP: Gabe McLauglin (4IP, H, 0R, 0ER, 1K, 0BB).
LEADING HITTERS: FCS: Bradley Shelley 2-3, 2 RBI; Austin Howard 1-3, 2 RBI; Gavin Holt 2-3, 1 RBI; Luke Hicks 1-2, 2B.
Lakewood 7
East Clarendon 2
SUMTER -- East Clarendon’s Wes Ard went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
BASKETBALL
Trinity Collegiate 63
Piedmont Classical (NC) 57
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH -- Trinity Collegiate’s LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 24 points at the USA Prep Nationals tourney at North Myrtle Beach.
Teammate Bessanty Saraba added 12 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (63)
LeBron Thomas 24, Bessanty Saragba 12, Famutimi-Brown 9, Doviltis 2, Ryan Djoussa 10, Edwards 3, Thompson 3.
BOYS' GOLF
Pee Dee Academy 173
Florence Christian 188
Dillon Christian 216
DILLON -- Pee Dee Academy’s Tripp Spivey shot a 38 to earn medalist honors at Dillon Country Club.
Florence Christian’s Matthew Bell shot a 41. Dillon Christian’s Abby Polverari shot a 51.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (173)
Tripp Spivey 38, Brock Baker 39, Eli Meetze 42, Talon Wilson 54.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (188)
Matthew Bell 41, Thomas Gainey 43, Wallace Jordan 47, Jameson Andrews 57.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (216)
Bo Richardosn 55, Joseph Waltman 53, Abby Polverari 51, Maggie Love 57
LATE WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
South Florence 8
Lakewood 1
FLORENCE – South Florence’s Jake Hardee went 2 for 3 with a double.
Teammates J.R. Williams, Luke Miller, Aydin Palmer, and Hunter Matthews each had a hit and RBI.
WP: Dylan Wiegel (4IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 6K, 1BB)
LEADING HITTERS: SF: Jake Hardee 2-3, 2B; JR Williams 1-3, 1RBI; Luke Miller 1-3, 1RBI; Ayden Palmer 1-4, 1RBI; Hunter Matthews 1-3, 1RBI.
Lamar 13
Wilson 12 (8)
LAMAR -- A P.J. Munford double scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to give Lamar the win.
Munford also led the team at the plate, going 2 for 2 with two RBI.
Teammate Devin Phillips went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
LEADING HITTERS: L: P.J. Munford 2-2, 2B, 2RBI; D Phillips 2-3, 2 RBI.