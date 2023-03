FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence County Gamecock Club will host the 2023 "Welcome Home Tour" with Gamecock football coach Shane Beamer and special guests May 22 at the Florence Country Club.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $25 each and sold at both Micky Finn's locations in Florence or through a FCGC board member.

Only 250 tickets will be available and tickets will not be sold at the door.

For more information, please call FCGC President Scat Scaturro at 843-621-8008.