Tigers still young, but majority of team returns

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Charlie Richards actually first noticed the difference with his football team by looking at the parking lot.
“Last year, I looked out and saw maybe three cars,” the second-year Hemingway High football coach. “Today, there were about 10 or 12 cars outside, so that’s how I know we’re older now – kids are driving to practice.”
To say the Tigers were inexperienced in 2019 would be an understatement for a team that relied heavily on underclassmen en route to a 0-10 season.
The benefit is that nearly the entire team is back with a year of experience under its belt.
“We have maybe three or four seniors that we’ll count on a lot this season, but we still have a lot of young guys that we’re relying on,” Richards said. "... All of the kids that played here last year are back except one. I think it’s a much more mature team – I see the kids doing the right things from the very beginning now.
“We established that foundation last year, and they understand my expectations.”
Offense
Richards expects to see a step in the right direction on both sides of the ball this year. The Tigers were shut out four times last season and didn’t reach double-digits offensively in any game.
Josh Cantey returns under center for his junior season. He stepped into the starting quarterback role last year after not seeing the field his freshman season.
Senior Josh King is also back and will be the workhorse in the backfield for the Tigers with Omar Cullum returning at wide receiver.
“We’re looking for him to be more of a leader and make sure we get the right things done in terms of formations and plays and things like that,” Richards said of Cantey. “Josh is our senior running back, and we’ll look to rely on him and both of them heavily in our run game.
“It’s very important for us to be able to run the ball.”
The good news on that front is that the entire offensive line is back, anchored by 6-foot-2, 220-pound tackle Giovanni Davis.
“I think people are going to start to hear more and more from him,” Richards said of his junior standout. “I think I treated him a lot like a senior last year even though he was a sophomore. He’s committed to playing football, and we’re looking for him to step it up even more.”
Defense
The linebacking corps is also going to be key with Cantey, King and sophomore Omarion Webb being counted on to help keep the opponents’ running game in check.
“I think we’ll make some strides forward,” Richards said. “It’s just going to take us some time to gel together, because we haven’t really been doing football activities for months. But we’ll get back in a groove and understand what we need to do.
“We should be able to compete a little bit more than we did last year up front.”
