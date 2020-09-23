Tigers still young, but majority of team returns

Josh Cantey returns under center for his junior season. He stepped into the starting quarterback role last year after not seeing the field his freshman season.

Senior Josh King is also back and will be the workhorse in the backfield for the Tigers with Omar Cullum returning at wide receiver.

“We’re looking for him to be more of a leader and make sure we get the right things done in terms of formations and plays and things like that,” Richards said of Cantey. “Josh is our senior running back, and we’ll look to rely on him and both of them heavily in our run game.

“It’s very important for us to be able to run the ball.”

The good news on that front is that the entire offensive line is back, anchored by 6-foot-2, 220-pound tackle Giovanni Davis.

“I think people are going to start to hear more and more from him,” Richards said of his junior standout. “I think I treated him a lot like a senior last year even though he was a sophomore. He’s committed to playing football, and we’re looking for him to step it up even more.”

Defense