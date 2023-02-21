TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Call him “chief” or call him “coach,” Thomas McFadden embraces both.

Not only has he been Timmonsville’s police chief for more than two years, he was Timmonsville High’s final football coach before the school closed in 2022. Now, he’s also an assistant football coach at Wilson.

“My passion is giving back to the community,” McFadden said. “Kids look up to me now that I’m chief of police, but kids still call me ‘coach.’ Some say, ‘chief.’ But most say ‘coach,’ and I let them do both.”

McFadden played on the Whirlwinds’ first state football championship team in 1992. He wears a duplicate of that state championship ring, and the real one is at home in a glass case.

In the early 2000s, McFadden started coaching youth sports.

“I’ve always believed if you don’t get kids involved in something positive, they’ll get into something negative,” McFadden said. “I’ve always enjoyed coaching youth sports, so I enjoy giving back to the youth. My rapport with the kids helps keep them out of trouble.”

McFadden, who is going into his 27th year in law enforcement, started working in 1997 at the Florence County Detention Center. He left the next year for Lake City and was promoted to street patrol sergeant.

In 2002, he returned to Florence County to work for its sheriff’s department. McFadden first worked as a regular patrolman and then was promoted to criminal investigator. From 2004 through 2020, McFadden also worked in the homicide unit and on property crimes.

Then, in December 2020, McFadden became Timmonsville’s police chief – while also being the Whirlwinds’ football coach.

“I like being a mentor for stressing a positive future,” McFadden said. “If some young people get in trouble, I want them to talk to other kids as community service. That can save young people. After all, it’s not how you start your life, it’s how you finish it.”

While this is February, Black History Month, McFadden wants to stress history and positivity to whoever he interacts with.

“This month is about a lot of history,” McFadden said. “I always tell the kids a lot of people made sacrifices to allow you to vote and get an education. When I see somebody wasting an opportunity to get a great education or vote, I see that as a disappointment because a lot of people died. A lot of blood, sweat and tears and death came behind the effort to allow you to vote.”

When McFadden got the chance last fall to be an assistant coach at Wilson, he realized and embraced the school’s history.

“The Freedmen’s Bureau was established to aid freed slaves in the South during Reconstruction,” Courtney Timmons said during a 2016 Morning News article. “The New England branch of the Freedman’s Union Commission established Wilson on May 20, 1866, as a Freedmen’s Bureau School. It actually is one of very few Freedmen’s Bureau schools in the South that is still open and operational.”

Throughout this month, McFadden wants to spread the message of reflection and moving forward.

“I’m just trying to get people, especially our young black men and women, to reflect upon those who sacrificed and accomplished the great things they did while leading the pathway to where we are now and where we should be,” McFadden said. “I always want them to look back and reflect.

“If you don’t talk about it or if they don’t see it, they don’t know where you came from. And if you don’t know where you came from, it’s easy to go back,” he added. “So I want them to reflect upon and look at all the great things Martin Luther King Jr. did to bring everybody together and be united and be treated fairly and equally. All that was laid out for them to have an opportunity to get a great education and be united. Everybody has to work together for the common good of America as a whole.”