DARLINGTON, S.C. − Former Timmonsville High School standout Antonio "Tony" Jones is taking over the Trinity Collegiate School girls basketball program.

Jones, who starred on both the hardcourt and the gridiron for the Whirlwinds, replaces Nikki Teasley behind the bench.

A former walk-on for the University of Tennessee football team, Jones spent last season as an assistant for both the TCS football and boys basketball teams.

He is also the director and coach of the TB King's Academy AAU basketball organization for boys and girls and serves as a personal trainer for area athletes.