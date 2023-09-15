FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tried and true, the one Wilson expects to score each time he touches the football, Ti'Monte Emanuel delivered again during Friday's 14-6 win over Darlington.

Intentional or not, Emanuel's No. 6 jersey explains what he does best -- taking it to the end zone for six points.

On the second quarter's first play, he scored from the 3. Then, with less than five minutes before halftime, he broke loose for a 57-yard jaunt.

At game's end, Emanuel had 193 yards rushing.

Although Emanuel's running game was what won it for Wilson, a spectacular pass play near first quarter's end was what sparked the Tigers. On third and 8 from the Tiger 45, quarterback Tristan Howard lofted a ball in Jeremiah Coker's direction.

Coker leaped over a Darlington defender to make the catch at the Falcon 20 to help set up Emanuel's first score.

