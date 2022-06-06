Titans' Leonard receives DI offer; Timmonsville's Jones added to staff

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School Class of 2025 running back Tre Leonard recently picked up an offer from the University of Arkansas.

"AGTG !!! I’m beyond blessed to receive my first Divison 1 offer from the University of Arkansas. Go Razorbacks ❤️🤍 !!! Thank you @FBCoachJSmith and the entire @RazorbackFB for the offer. #goonsquad #GoHogs," Leonard posted on his personal Twitter account.

The Titans also recently announced that addition of Timmonsville's Tony Jones to their coaching staff. Jones was a standout for the Whirlwinds before playing at both the University of Tennessee and S.C. State.