FLORENCE, S.C. – The middle weeks of March are always earmarked by The King’s Academy every year to serve as opportunities for mission trips – local or otherwise.

But an opportunity like the one the TKA baseball team is embarking on doesn’t come around often.

Coach Danny Pappas and his Lions will be leaving Friday morning bound for the Dominican Republic on a week-long trip. Pappas, along with two other coaches and 12 kids, will have the unique experience of combining mission work with the game of baseball while there.

“We’re going to do mission work and we’re going to do clinics with the kids down there,” Pappas said. “They’ve got coaches – they’ve got some (Major League Baseball) coaches that grew up in the Dominican that are going to be down there.

“We’re going to get to play their international team three games that week. So it’s going to be a mixture of baseball and mission work and sharing the good Lord’s Word.”

The clinics will involve stations, much like you see in baseball summer camps, Pappas said. The stations will provide opportunities to not only share baseball knowledge and techniques, but testimony as well, he added.

“Using outfielders as an example, we’ll have about 50-55 kids at a station,” Pappas said. “We’ll teach outfield, we’ll help instruct. After that, before we move on to the next station, we’ll have about 50 kids there that we can share the Word with.

“Some of us are going to give testimonies and we’re just going to share the Word of God with about 200 kids or so throughout the day.”

When the afternoon rolls around, TKA will go up against the international team, which is a high school squad. Aside from the games, Pappas and his players are also taking equipment with them for the international squad to have.

“We’ve got donations that have been coming in,” Pappas said. “All-Star Sports is donating brand new catching equipment. They needed catching equipment; they needed baseballs (and) bases.”

Pappas is hoping it will be a tremendous experience for everyone involved, and he expects it to be a profound one in some ways as well, he said.

“What I’m praying about and what I’m feeling is going to happen is that we’re going to have a bond that's stronger than what we’ve had before,” he said. “We’re going to share testimony, we’re going to do Bible study and we’re going to go to people’s houses…it’s going to change their lives and hopefully ours.”