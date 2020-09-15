TKA, Carolina Academy football game called off amid COVID-19 concerns

FLORENCE, S.C. – While the remnants of Hurricane Sally might cause more postponements Friday, at least one game in the Pee Dee won’t take place.

The scheduled matchup between Carolina Academy and The King’s Academy has been called off, according to both coaches.

“We just decided at this time that it would be a good idea to take a break from activities because of wanting to be safe for our kids,” TKA coach Keith Rogers said. “It’s a non-region game, so we decided that we’d just take an extra step of keeping our kids safe.”

Rogers referred any questions about positive COVID-19 tests to the head of the school.

However, Bobcats coach T.J. Joye said that’s the reason he was given for the game not be played.

“Yes, it’s COVID related,” Joye said. “I can’t testify (to a player or coach testing positive). … But yes, it is COVID related.”

Though not a region game, Friday will mark the second time this season Carolina Academy will not play because of the virus. The Bobcats’ season opener also was canceled after one of the players on the team received a false positive from one of the tests.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Joye said. “We tried to play this game, but they wouldn’t out of concerns about COVID. It’s sad.”

