TKA, FCS volleyball on brink of state titles

FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy volleyball coach Kyle Buckley told her team this could be a special season.

The Lions surpassed that and can make it even more memorable by winning the program's first state championship Monday. They play Patrick Henry in SCISA's Class 2A final at 6:30 p.m. at Sumter's Wilson Hall.

Earlier this season, TKA and Patrick Hall faced each other in pool play of the Baron Classic and split sets.

In regular-season play, the Lions are 22-3 with each of their losses against Florence Christian. Coach Denise Carter’s Eagles, coincidentally, play Spartanburg Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the 3A state title at Columbia’s Hammond School.

Buckley, in her second year coaching the Lions, is no stranger to state championships. She was a member of five state championship teams at her alma mater, McBee.

“What I learned from there was the importance in preparing to be mentally tough and bringing a fierce work ethic,” Buckley said. “Everything you do, starting in the spring, prepares you for this.”

During this past weekend’s lower-state tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Complex, the Lions went 4-0. They earned straight-set wins against Holy Trinity (25-15, 25-19), Cathedral Academy (25-23, 25-22), Mead Hall (25-14, 25-7) and Beaufort Academy (25-21, 25-20).

Monday’s state championship match will be the best of five sets.

Buckley’s team, which went winless in last year’s state tourney, has thrived on the play of seniors Meredith Hoover at setter, Eve Driggers and Frances Padgett at outside hitter, and Emma Newton as a middle blocker.

“This is basically the same team from last year, so we used this year to grow from last year’s experiences,” Buckley said. “All four seniors have stepped up to be leaders through their play and vocal leadership. They’ve done a great job of just keeping the team together so we can be successful.”

They helped their teammates buy into Buckley’s system.

“They started believing in the program I’m building and the way we should prepare for tournaments,” Buckley said. “Once they started believing in the system I want to run, it carried over into their play. I’ve always told them to believe in themselves the way I believe in them because they have what it takes to win it all.”

Sophomore Caitlin Cooksey leads the Lions in kills, and Driggers and Padgett are not far behind.

“(Cooksey) is very aggressive. When she hits, she hits with power,” Cooksey said. “Frances and Eve also have power, but they have done a really good job of mixing up their hits either cross-court or down the line.”

Hoover has thrived at setter.

“She’s the quarterback of the team,” Buckley said. “Her IQ of the game is wise beyond her years. She knows how to mix up the set to keep the other team off balance, and she knows when she just needs to push the ball over the net and into the gap to earn a point. She’s just an all-around great player.”

Then, there’s Newton (5-foot-11) at middle blocker.

“She does a really good job blocking and being a strong presence at the net,” Buckley said.

Buckley praised her team’s overall play to this point. Now, there is one match left for that state championship.

“I’ve told them to basically just trust in themselves and trust in each other and play our game,” Buckley said. “We’ve done all the preparation that we can. Our players just have to believe and go on the court and execute.”

CLASS 3A

FCS reaches

3A state final

MYRTLE BEACH – The Eagles defeated five schools to reach this point and recorded wins over Thomas Sumter (25-15, 25-18), Greenwood Christian (25-16, 25-17), Hilton Head Christain (25-17, 25-14), Shannon Forest (23-25, 27-25, 26-16) and Northside Christian (25-16, 25-21).

Coach Denise Carter's Eagles are now 31-1-1.

Here are individual stats from the Eagles' five matches combined during lower state:

ACES: Bradley Brown 4, Sofie Purvis 6, Kaitlyn Fore 6, Mary Margaret Sterling 3, Jada Porter 1, Grace Dersch 2.

KILLS: Bradley Brown 76, Kaitlyn Fore 62, Grace Dersch 3, Mary Margaret Sterling 2, Jada Porter 2, Z’Nei Middleton.

ASSISTS: Mary Margaret Sterling 132. Sofie Purvis 2, Jada Porter 1. Blocks- Bradley Brown 30, Jada Porter 4, Z’Nei Middleton 4, Kaitlyn Fore 2.

DIGS: Sofie Purvis 48, Kaitlyn Fore 34, Jada Porter 28, Mary Margaret Sterling 27, Bradley Brown 18, Grace Dersch 4, Z’Nei Middleton 3.