TKA rallies late, but falls short in season opener vs. Northwood

The game could have easily gotten out of hand after the Chargers’ Anderson Calhoun scored a pair of early goals in the opening minutes of the second half to put his team up 4-1.

But the Lions cut the lead down to two on Nate Watson’s goal. Watson also posted the final goal for TKA in stoppage time.

Another pair of NA goals less than four minutes apart made it 6-2 with less than 15 minutes remaining before the Lions collected themselves for several offensive pushes. Caleb Williams scored with less than seven minutes left before Watson found the back of the net for the second time in the half to cut the lead to two goals.

“We felt like the adjustments we were able to make was one, to cover a lot sooner on their throw-ins because they had some kids that could really throw the ball in,” Perugini said. “Offensively, we felt like they were playing their line high and that if we had the ball in the middle, we would be able to make those through cuts through the back of their defense.”

The Lions’ biggest adjustment for next time, however, is working on controlling the ball more in the middle, he added.