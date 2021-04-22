TKA tops Carolina Academy for 4th straight win

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The King’s Academy baseball team closed out the regular season with its fourth straight victory on Thursday – a 14-3 win over The Carolina Academy in five innings at Buddy Wallace Field.

TKA jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked book, scoring in every frame but the final one to cap off a 10-11 season that saw the Lions finish tied for third in the region.

C.J. Clarke had two of TKA’s 13 hits and led the way with a team-high four RBI. His two-run double in the top of the first made it 3-0 at the time and he followed that with a two-run single in the third.

David Leach drove in three runs – all on a bases-clearing triple in the second inning as the Lions took an 8-2 lead. Jalen Williams, Zach Dutton and Lucas Fields all had two hits apiece with Dutton and Gray Borenstien each collecting a pair of RBI as well.

TKA was also active on the basepaths with nine stolen bases in the game. Dutton and Williams had three each while Fields swiped two and Clark added one.

Dutton also got the win on the mound after tossing four innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.