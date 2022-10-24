TKA volleyball loses in SCISA Class 2A state final

SUMTER, S.C. -- The King's Academy volleyball coach Kyle Buckley had just finished an emotional talk with her team after its 3-0 loss to Patrick Henry in Monday's SCISA Class 2A state final at Wilson Hall.

It was a match she thought her team could win. But she could not ignore the progress this program made, reaching its first state final.

But on Monday, the Patriots took command in the first set and won 25-13, 25-20, 25-13.

"For them to come together and work as hard as they did in the summer, the preseason and throughout the regular season, I couldn't be prouder of what we accomplished," Buckley said. "I congratulated the seniors on a job well done with their careers and told them they set the bar high as far as being an example for the work ethic that goes into practicing and being leaders on the court. I challenged the juniors and below that they now see what it takes to get here, so I want them to commit so that we can get back here next year."

TKA (22-4) found themselves in an unfamiliar situation at Wilson Hall with a capacity crowd. Meanwhile, Patrick Henry raced to a 9-1 lead in the first set.

"I think nerves had a lot to do with that," Buckley said. "You come into a packed gym you're not used to and just experience the excitement of being here in a state championship. It took a little while for them to settle down."

The Lions bounced back in the second set, leading 10-5.

"I told them after the first set to shake the nerves and show them what kind of team they are," Buckley said. "Give Patrick Henry all the credit; they're a great team and are well coached. But our girls finally started playing their game and doing what made them successful to put up a fight."

TKA's final lead of that set was 20-19 before Patrick Henry went on a 6-0 run.

But Buckley wasn't fazed going into the third set.

"I had seen our team down 0-2 before coming back and winning the match in five," Buckley said. "I reminded them they've done this before, so I wanted them to show me what they have. This is where champions are made; fight for every point. But unfortunately, it didn't fall our way tonight."

The Lions' Meredith Hoover finished Monday's match with 15 assists and seven digs, and Eve Driggers had two kills and six digs. Emma Newton had seven kills and a block, and Frances Padgett finished with six kills and six digs.

Caitlin Cooksey had two aces, four kills, three digs and three blocks. Kate Buckley had two kills and a block.