TKA wins 4th straight to cap off banner season

LAKE CITY, S.C. — It’s been a slow process the last several years, but The King’s Academy baseball coach Danny Pappas couldn’t be happier with the results.
Thursday’s 14-3 victory over The Carolina Academy in five innings marked the first 10-win season for TKA in as long as Pappas could remember, and he’s looking for bigger things in the future.
The Lions collected 13 as the bats paved the way for a fourth straight victory and a third-place finish in region play.
“We’ve been hitting all year,” Pappas said. “Our bats have been good all year. I owe it to our school and everybody that’s been involved with our baseball program.
“…I told them we need a batting cage and we got it and I’m telling you it’s helped our kids tremendously this season.”
It showed throughout the season and in the first inning against the Bobcats as TKA jumped to a 5-0 lead and scored in every inning but the last.
C.J. Clarke had two of the Lions’ hits and led the way with a team-high four RBI. His two-run double in the top of the first made it 3-0 at the time and he followed that with a two-run single in the third.
David Leach drove in three runs — all on a bases-clearing triple in the second inning as the Lions took an 8-2 lead. Jalen Williams, Zach Dutton and Lucas Fields all had two hits apiece with Dutton and Gray Borenstien each collecting a pair of RBI as well.
“We played good ball tonight, and we’ve been playing good ball all year,” Pappas said “When we played the Mingo Bay Tournament, we played Conway, Loris and Aynor. I told our guys when we came back that we saw some good schools there, so let’s play ball these next two weeks and they have.
“They did a great job — I’ve got great seniors on this team and an overall great season for our program.”
TKA was also active on the basepaths with nine stolen bases in the game. Dutton and Williams had three each while fields swiped two and Clark added one.
Dutton got the win on the mound after tossing four innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Brennan Smith and Logan Miles each had a hit for the Bobcats. Smith singled in the first inning and was part of a two-out double steal with George Wilder as Wilder scored from third to give CA its first run of the game.
Miles followed two batters with an RBI single as the Bobcats cut the TKA lead to 5-2 at one point.
Wilder, Smith and Matt Gaskins each scored a run for CA. Gaskins run came in the third when he ran home following a Lions’ fielding error.
“We had a big group of seniors this year,” CA coach Joey Weatherford said following his team’s final game. “I think really what hurt us more than anything was not being able to play last year. All of them were juniors and they got about three or four games in and had to sit the season out.