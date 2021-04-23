TKA wins 4th straight to cap off banner season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We played good ball tonight, and we’ve been playing good ball all year,” Pappas said “When we played the Mingo Bay Tournament, we played Conway, Loris and Aynor. I told our guys when we came back that we saw some good schools there, so let’s play ball these next two weeks and they have.

“They did a great job — I’ve got great seniors on this team and an overall great season for our program.”

TKA was also active on the basepaths with nine stolen bases in the game. Dutton and Williams had three each while fields swiped two and Clark added one.

Dutton got the win on the mound after tossing four innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Brennan Smith and Logan Miles each had a hit for the Bobcats. Smith singled in the first inning and was part of a two-out double steal with George Wilder as Wilder scored from third to give CA its first run of the game.

Miles followed two batters with an RBI single as the Bobcats cut the TKA lead to 5-2 at one point.

Wilder, Smith and Matt Gaskins each scored a run for CA. Gaskins run came in the third when he ran home following a Lions’ fielding error.