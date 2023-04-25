CONWAY, S.C. − The King's Academy's Ben Bankston claimed medalist honors at the SCISA 2A state tournament Tuesday at the Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina.
Bankston had a two-day total of 147 after shooting 69 on Monday and 74 on Tuesday.
