TKA's Dutton signs with USC Sumter

FLORENCE, S.C. − The King's Academy's Zach Dutton will continue his baseball career at the next level after signing with USC Sumter on Wednesday.

The Lions shortstop is batting .429 with four homers, four doubles and two triples this season to go along with 20 RBI.

"It feels good," Dutton said after signing with the Fire Ants. "I'm thankful that they gave me the opportunity and I'm looking to do well over there.

"I love the city and the coaching staff − they've all been very good to me."