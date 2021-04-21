 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TKA's Dutton signs with USC Sumter
0 comments
PREP BASEBALL

TKA's Dutton signs with USC Sumter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. − The King's Academy's Zach Dutton will continue his baseball career at the next level after signing with USC Sumter on Wednesday.

The Lions shortstop is batting .429 with four homers, four doubles and two triples this season to go along with 20 RBI.

"It feels good," Dutton said after signing with the Fire Ants. "I'm thankful that they gave me the opportunity and I'm looking to do well over there.

"I love the city and the coaching staff − they've all been very good to me."

IMG_3037.JPG

Dutton

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert