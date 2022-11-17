 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL

TKA's Hoover earns region volleyball honor

  • Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. − The King's Academy senior setter Meredith Hoover earned the Region 4-2A Player of the Year award.

Hoover had 471 assists, 87 kills, 104 digs and a 96% serving percentage for the 2022 season.

MEREDITH HOOVER.jpg

Hoover

 SUBMITTED
