Top-10 teams meet as South Florence travels to South Pointe

FLORENCE, S.C. – Outside of region play, there aren’t many matchups like this one on the high school football schedule.

Rock Hill will be the site Friday of a clash that pits two of the top 4A teams in the state against one another as the undefeated South Florence Bruins (3-0) are set to take on the unbeaten Stallions of South Pointe (2-0).

South Florence is ranked No. 8 in the latest state media football poll; South Pointe is No. 4. Although South Pointe has not been back to the title game since, Pee Dee football fans probably will remember the Stallions’ run of four consecutive state championships from 2014-2017 – three of which came against Hartsville.

“We’re really excited for the opportunity and that we could work it out to play them,” Bruins coach Drew Marlowe said. “I would honestly prefer to play a big game right before we go into region play as opposed to having a bye. I think it will be good for us.”

With ranked opponents Myrtle Beach (3), North Myrtle Beach (6) and West Florence (10) in the coming weeks, Marlowe wanted his team to be battle-tested, and they probably will be after their second consecutive game against a top-10 foe. South defeated Irmo 63-28 on Sept. 3 when the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 8 in the state.