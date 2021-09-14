Top-10 teams meet as South Florence travels to South Pointe

FLORENCE, S.C. – Outside of region play, there aren’t many matchups like this one on the high school football schedule.
Rock Hill will be the site Friday of a clash that pits two of the top 4A teams in the state against one another as the undefeated South Florence Bruins (3-0) are set to take on the unbeaten Stallions of South Pointe (2-0).
South Florence is ranked No. 8 in the latest state media football poll; South Pointe is No. 4. Although South Pointe has not been back to the title game since, Pee Dee football fans probably will remember the Stallions’ run of four consecutive state championships from 2014-2017 – three of which came against Hartsville.
“We’re really excited for the opportunity and that we could work it out to play them,” Bruins coach Drew Marlowe said. “I would honestly prefer to play a big game right before we go into region play as opposed to having a bye. I think it will be good for us.”
With ranked opponents Myrtle Beach (3), North Myrtle Beach (6) and West Florence (10) in the coming weeks, Marlowe wanted his team to be battle-tested, and they probably will be after their second consecutive game against a top-10 foe. South defeated Irmo 63-28 on Sept. 3 when the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 8 in the state.
The Bruins have been bolstered by a prolific offense that has scored at least 49 points in each game so far. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has already thrown for more than 600 yards with nine touchdowns, seven of which have gone to Evin Singletary or Jabray Johnson.
Running back Tyae McWhite and Malik Terry have combined for more than 500 yards and 10 scores.
Those numbers stand out, but Marlowe has been equally impressed with the improvement of his offensive line through three games.
“Our offensive line has gotten better each week,” he said. “I’ve been really, really pleased with the way they’ve worked to improve, the way they take pride in what they’re doing. I’m a guy who wants to establish the run early and be able to run it whenever I want to, and our guys are developing into that.”
The prolific number of points probably has overshadowed how much improved South Florence’s defense has been so far, Marlowe added.
“I think defensively we’ve only allowed 21 points,” he said. “Our defense is playing really well. We’re flying around and we’re playing much faster. Our kids have gotten stronger, and I’ve been really pleased with the way our defense has executed our game plan each week. They’ve kept the ball in front of them and been very physical.”
Like Irmo two weeks ago, South Pointe probably will provide the biggest challenge yet on both sides of the ball. The Stallions have averaged 45.5 points through two games while earning big victories against Northwestern and Shelby (N.C.).
Quarterback Zay McCrorey leads the way along with wide receiver Raymond Jenerette, but they’re hardly the only two, Marlowe said.
“They’ve got athletes and speed everywhere,” he said. “They can really run. They’re a pass-first offense, about 70-30 when we broke it down, which is a lot different than what we’ve played against. I’m excited to see how our secondary prepares this week.
“They’re very explosive, so we’ve got to try to eliminate their run game as much as possible and keep everything in front of us and take advantage of opportunities when we get them.”
Defensively, the Stallions are one of the few teams that play man-to-man coverage in the secondary. Creating one-on-one matchups will be a key, Marlowe added, along with making sure defensive linemen Anquerrious Davis and A.J. Miller don’t wreak too much havoc. Miller had six sacks last week against Shelby.