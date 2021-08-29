Top 5 current drivers still seeking 1st Southern 500 victory

DARLINGTON, S.C. – One of racing’s crown jewels, the Southern 500 has for a long time been one of the most coveted checkered flags on NASCAR’s top circuit.
The list of drivers to achieve victory is a who’s who of stock car racing: Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Buddy Baker, Bobby Allison, David Pearson and Dale Earnhardt Sr., to name a few.
Several modern-era greats have added their names to that list as well in the forms of Kyle Busch, Kevin Hardwick, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin, among others.
Still, a handful of highly recognizable Cup Series names have yet to find their way to Victory Lane – with some coming excruciating close on several occasions.
1. Kurt Busch – The 2004 Cup Series champion has had a long and storied career on the Cup circuit that began all the way back in the year 2000.
He’s earned 33 career victories during that span, including victories at both the Daytona 500 (2017) and the Coca-Cola 600 (2010).
The Southern 500 crown has eluded him, however, although not for lack of trying. He started from the pole in 2001, 2004 and 2013. He finished 39th, sixth and 14th, respectively.
Five of the past six races have been close calls for Kurt Busch as well as he’s finished inside the top 10, including a third-place showing in 2017.
The “Track Too Tough to Tame” has been just that for Busch, who has never won at Darlington. His closest finish came in the epic 2003 Dodge Dealers 400 loss to Ricky Craven – still tied for the closest race in NASCAR history.
2. Joey Logano – A Cup Series champion in 2018 and a Daytona 500 winner (2015), Logano has 27 career Cup victories and has raced 15 times at Darlington.
Leading for 122 laps, he has four top-5 finishes overall and seven top-10s. Logano has never started on the pole for the Southern 500, and his best starting position ever at Darlington was second for the 2014 running. He wound up finishing 35th.
The closest Logano has come to taking the top spot was in 2018 when he finished second to teammate Brad Keselowski.
3. Ryan Newman – Winner of 18 Cup Series races in 20 seasons, Newman is the 2008 Daytona 500 champion.
He’s also been one of the most consistent top finishers at Darlington with 14 top-10s and seven top-5s to his credit overall to go along with 339 laps led in 25 starts.
Newman also started from the pole position for the 2003 Southern 500 before finishing 23. He had his best finish in his past six races at Darlington in 2020 when he wound up 10th in the Southern 500.
4. Chase Elliott – The defending Cup Series champion, Elliott has a ways to go before even matching his father Bill’s success at Darlington.
Bill Elliott won in 1985, 1988 and 1994 while his son is preparing for just his 10th race around the Lady in Black on NASCAR’s premier circuit.
With 13 Cup victories under his belt, the younger Elliott already has four top-10 finishes at Darlington overall and a pair of top-5s.
He came very close to winning last year’s Labor Day Weekend race after starting from the pole position using the rules NASCAR adopted during the pandemic. But a late collision with Martin Truex Jr. during a pass took both drivers out of the running for one of the top spots.
5. Kyle Larson – The current Cup Series points leader has 11 career Cup wins, thanks in large part to his five victories this season.
Larson has raced seven times at Darlington in his young career and has never finished outside of the top 14, despite not picking up a victory just yet.
He’s been tantalizingly close in four out of the last five Southern 500s with two third-place finishes and a pair of runner-up finishes the last two years.
Larson led for 44 laps in the 2019 Southern 500, but it was the ending to the 2018 race that likely still eats at him some. He led a whopping 284 laps that night before eventual race winner Brad Keselowski beat him off pit road with 22 laps to go en route to the victory.