Top 5 current drivers still seeking 1st Southern 500 victory

4. Chase Elliott – The defending Cup Series champion, Elliott has a ways to go before even matching his father Bill’s success at Darlington.

Bill Elliott won in 1985, 1988 and 1994 while his son is preparing for just his 10th race around the Lady in Black on NASCAR’s premier circuit.

With 13 Cup victories under his belt, the younger Elliott already has four top-10 finishes at Darlington overall and a pair of top-5s.

He came very close to winning last year’s Labor Day Weekend race after starting from the pole position using the rules NASCAR adopted during the pandemic. But a late collision with Martin Truex Jr. during a pass took both drivers out of the running for one of the top spots.

5. Kyle Larson – The current Cup Series points leader has 11 career Cup wins, thanks in large part to his five victories this season.

Larson has raced seven times at Darlington in his young career and has never finished outside of the top 14, despite not picking up a victory just yet.

He’s been tantalizingly close in four out of the last five Southern 500s with two third-place finishes and a pair of runner-up finishes the last two years.