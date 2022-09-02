Top 5 drivers most likely to win the Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Predicting who will win a NASCAR race is no easy task – and the difficulty becomes even greater when you add in a site like Darlington Raceway.

The track Too Tough to Tame has been just that for most of the Cup Series drivers as only six current ones have seen Victory Lane.

There are those who have multiple victories, however, and seemingly run well even if they don’t wind up with the checkered flag.

There are also other drivers who are consistently running near the top of the pack, but haven’t quite yet seen a breakthrough.

All of that information must be considered along with current data. The Next Gen car has had a dramatic effect on leveling the playing field – as evidenced by the fact 16 different drivers crossed the finish line first during the regular season.

There have also been eight multi-race winners and 13 drivers who have finished in the top-10 at least 10 times or more.

So with all of those factors serving as a guideline, here are the top five drivers most likely to win the 73rd running of the Southern 500 on Sunday:

1. DENNY HAMLIN

It should come as no real shock that the defending Southern 500 champion’s name would be at the top of the list.

Hamlin is one of just three current drivers with multiple victories at Darlington and leads the list with four Cup wins during the past seven seasons.

But it’s not just the victories that put Hamlin at the top, it’s the consistency. He’s never finished outside the top 29 at the Lady in Black, and has only finished outside the top 10 five times since his first race there in 2006.

Hamlin has also either won or finished in the top five in four of the past six races at Darlington, and has qualified for one of the top-10 spots a whopping 16 times.

He’s currently sixth in points and has two victories, five top-5 finishes and seven top-10 finishes this season.

2. KEVIN HARVICK

Harvick has the second-most victories of any current driver at Darlington – and might be the most consistent driver.

Over the past 13 races there, Harvick has never finished outside of the top 10, and has only placed outside the top five twice during that span.

For his career, Harvick has 13 top-5 finishes and 18 top-10 finishes at Darlington.

He also enters the Cup playoffs on something of a hot streak. Harvick was winless this season until just a few weeks ago when he earned back-to-back victories at Michigan and Richmond.

That helped catapult him to ninth place the overall points standings. He has seven top-5 finishes this season and 13 top-10 finishes.

3. MARTIN TRUEX JR.

Truex has been sneaky good at the Lady in Black throughout his entire career. His worst finish in 20 races was 27th place back in 2014.

His second-worst finish was this past May at the Goodyear 400 – 24th place.

But he’s only been outside the top 20 one other time in his career and has two victories to his credit, including the 2016 Southern 500. He’s placed in the top 10 eight times in his career on the senior circuit and in the top five four times.

Truex also qualified for one of the top 10 spots 10 times, and has only started outside the top 15 once in the past 14 trips to Darlington.

He finished just outside the last playoff spot heading into Sunday's race.

4. KYLE BUSCH

Busch won the Southern 500 in 2008 and has been looking to get back to Victory Lane ever since.

But he’s been one of the front-runners for the majority of his career at Darlington.

Busch has 13 top-10 finishes and has placed in the top five a total of six times. Wrecks in the last two Darlington races have produced two of his worst career finishes (33rd, 35th), but prior to that he did not finish outside the top 11 for 13 of the previous 14 races.

Busch has also consistently qualified well at the track “Too Tough to Tame.” He’s been among the top 10 starters in 13 of his career races there.

Currently 11th in the points standings, Busch has one victory this year but 13 finishes in the top 10.

5. KYLE LARSON

Last year’s Cup Series champion has been the one driver who has seemingly been headed for a breakthrough at Darlington for the past seven races.

He has yet to cross the finish line first, but he hasn’t been too far off either.

Larson finished as runner-up in three straight trips from 2019–2021, and was in third place the year before that.

Of his nine starts in Darlington, he wound up in the top-5 five times and in the top-10 seven times. His worst finish at the track actually came in May when engine problems wound up cutting his day short for a 36th-place showing.

But the No. 4 driver in the points standings recently picked up his second victory of the NASCAR season (at Watkins Glen).