Top drivers to never win the Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Joey Logano was finally able to check Darlington off his wish list.

The 2018 Cup Series champion had come close at the track Too Tough to Tame before, but didn’t make it to Victory Lane until May’s Goodyear 400.

That win followed a little bit of controversy after a bump-and-run with William Byron during the final stretch allowed Logano to take the checkered flag.

Regardless, the previous driver to win a Cup race at Darlington will try to repeat his success at the Cook Out Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend and could very well be seen as a top contender.

Logano was third overall in the points standings heading into the regular-season finale at Daytona, and is one of the sport’s top drivers to have never earned the victory in what is considered one of NASCAR’s crown jewels.

He’s far from the only one, however, as some of the biggest names in the senior circuit have yet to add a Southern 500 title to their résumés.

AUSTIN DILLON

Dale Earnhardt Sr. had nine career victories at Darlington in the fabled No. 3 Chevrolet.

Austin Dillon has yet to match that type of success, but has run well at the Lady in Black throughout his career.

His best finish came in 2020 when he finished runner-up to Kevin Harvick. Prior to that, Dillon had one other top-5 finish in 2017 when he placed fourth overall.

But he's never finished outside the top 22, and has eight top-12 finishes in his career, including three of the last four races at Darlington.

CHASE ELLIOTT

The overall Cup Series points leader will be making his 12th top-circuit appearance at the Lady in Black and is still looking to crack the top three positions.

He’s finished in the top four on four different occasions, but three of those came during races in May.

The 2020 champ’s best finish in September came all the way back in 2018 when he started in 11th place and wound up fifth. Elliott began in the top four in last year’s Southern 500 before an early-evening crash negated any hopes of a victory. He finished 31st.

KYLE LARSON

The defending Cup champion has likely had the most success recently at Darlington with four top-5 finishes since 2018.

He started the May race in second place, but engine problems forced him to call it a day and he wound up 36th overall. Prior to that, he was the runner-up at Darlington in three straight races and finished third the race prior.

Larson has yet to win the pole at the track Too Tough to Tame but has never started outside the top 17. He’s also started in the top six in five of the last six trips, which includes three Southern 500s.

ROSS CHASTAIN

The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet was fourth in the points standings heading into Daytona, and was tied with numerous other drivers with two victories this season.

One of those did not come at Darlington, which has been a track Chastain has struggled at in his brief Cup career.

Ironically his best finish at the track came in 2021 at the Southern 500 when he placed third despite starting 23rd. That’s the only top-5 finish to date though, and one of only two top-15 showings.