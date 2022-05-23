Top F1S athletes to be honored

FLORENCE, S.C. – The top Florence 1 Schools male and female athletes will be honored Wednesday.

Each of the three high schools’ male and female honorees will be recognized and an overall F1S Male and Female Athlete of the Year will be crowned.

The annual Jerry Lee “Gotta Have Heart” award will also be presented.

Here are the male and female athletes of the year for each high school.

SOUTH FLORENCE MALE:

Xavier Barr

BRUIN ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, CODY SLAUGHTER: “Xavier Barr is a member of the football and boys’ track and field teams at South Florence High School. He was a captain for our football program and a leader on the defensive line. As a member of the track and field team he participates in the shot put and discus. Xavier is an excellent student as he maintains a 4.1 GPA while participating in multiple sports and taking an honors schedule.

This year, Xavier tallied 57 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries as a defensive tackle. He was voted by coaches in Region 6-4A as a 1st-team all-region member. Xavier is an exceptional leader for his teammates. According to coach Drew Marlowe, ‘Xavier is one of the hardest workers we have on our team when it comes to preparation for games. He watches film, he gives 100% every rep at practice, and he is a machine in the weight room.’

This spring, Xavier has excelled as a member of the track and field team in shot and discus. He finished in the top 10 at the CIU invitational, an elite track meet held yearly at Columbia International University. His personal record in discus is 141 feet and four inches which puts him at second all-time at South Florence High School.

Xavier will take his leadership skills, dedication, and work ethic with him to South Carolina State University where he will be a member of their football team in the fall of 2022. We are extremely proud of Xavier for all he has accomplished as a member of the football team and know that he will continue to make us proud in college.”

FEMALE: Albany Wilson

SLAUGHTER: “Albany Wilson is a member of our girls’ basketball program, which finished as 4A lower state runners-up and compiled a season record of 20-3 (11-1 Region 6-4A), and girls’ track and field Program. She is not just an impressive athlete, but a strong student as well. Albany maintains a 3.8 GPA and will be an honor graduate at June’s commencement ceremony.

Albany is a force on the basketball court as evidenced by the fact that she has been awarded the top region honors not just once, but twice. In 2019-2020 Albany was named the Region 6-4A Player of the Year and again in 2021-2022

Also, as a senior Albany was named a member of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association 4A all-state team. She is a leader of her team, on and off the court. Albany displays the leadership characteristics of honesty, integrity, personal accountability, and selfless service to her peer and underclassman teammates. In this capacity, she will be greatly missed by both the basketball and track and field teams.

Coach David Robinson touched on this subject when he said, ‘Albany is the heart and soul of our team. She cannot be replaced because she is both an excellent player and a strong leader. We will miss having her out there.”

As a senior, Albany averaged 19.6 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, and 4.2 steals per game. As a student, Albany excels academically and socially. Her GPA says enough about her academic achievement but her love for our school is evident in all that she does. Recently, Albany was selected by our principal, Mrs. Shand Josey, to serve on a student leadership team as we prepared to earn distinction as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.”

WEST FLORENCE MALE: Avion McBride

KNIGHTS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR GREG JOHNSON: “This year’s male athlete of the year stands out . . . and he stands tall too. At 6-foot-6 he towers over the rest of the student body . . . in more ways than one. His attention to detail translates to other things at school as well. He has served in the National Honors Society and Beta Club. He has volunteered to help with the Special Olympics and has participated in our Friday Readers program.

When coach (Jody) Jenerette suggested Avion try tight end and Avion didn’t hesitate. Three days’ worth of spring practice, and a weekend visit to Georgia State later, Avion had a Division 1 offer. This past season, he finished the year grading out at 90%—a number Coach Jenerette rarely types. He anchored an offensive line that accounted for more than 3,500 yards of offense.

At season’s end, he was named 1st team All-Region 6-4A, 1st team SCFCA All-State, 1st Team Palmetto Champions All-State, and participated in the Touchstone Energy North/South All-Star Game.

Avion is also a basketball standout. He earned all-region honors during his junior campaign, and won defensive player of the year at West Florence. This past season, in which the Knights played for the lower state title, Avion was a quiet leader—averaging nine rebounds and three blocks per game.

He also starred on the track. Avion was an all-region performer in 2021, winning the triple jump and high jump. He helped the team win their first Region 6-4A championship in 2021—the first in a long time. At season’s end, he was named the Field MVP of the year and won the city and county championship in the triple jump, and finished in the top 5 in the high jump and long jump.”

FEMALE: Kate Saville Sansbury

JOHNSON: “Our female Athlete of the Year winner has done well in the classroom … she currently has an unfathomable GPA of 5.46. That will make her the valedictorian of a competitive class of more than 400.

She was also the class president of her freshman, sophomore and junior classes. This year she has served as the vice president of the Student Government Association. She is a member of the National Honors Society, the Beta Club, and the Pearls organization. She also managed to be named a Junior Marshall and earn the Palmetto Fellow Scholar award.

This student-athlete is a six-time letterman in tennis. She has earned 104 career wins and has been named to the All-Region 6-5A team twice and the Region 6-4A team twice. In 2020, she was named the Region 6-4A Player of the Year. She was selected for the SCHSL State Singles tournament during her junior and senior years. This is a tournament where only the top 24 players in the state are invited to compete. She is a three-time team MVP, three-time Academic Award winner, four-time city champion, region champion, 2019 Coaches Award Winner and the 2021 Teammate of the Year. The teammate of the Year award is given to the athlete on each team that unquestionably puts the team’s success before their own.

Tennis coach Abby Sullivan had this to say about her: ‘No one exemplifies what we want in a student-athlete better than Kate Sansbury.’”

WILSON MALE: Andriq Williams

TIGERS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR DERRICK MCQUEEN: “We are delighted to nominate Andriq Williams as this year’s F1S ‘Male Athlete of the Year.’ Andriq is a member of our football, baseball and track teams. He has worked tremendously hard over the course of his high school career both academically and athletically. His work ethic, character, and tenacity are evident in everything he puts his mind to do.

He was selected to the 2021 South Carolina Academic All-America High School Team (HSFA) by scoutSMART. Andriq received the Browns Burles Worth Award – High Character Student-Athlete Award and Region 6-4A second team honors. He was recently inducted into the National Beta Club and National Society of High School Scholars, and he will graduate in June with a GPA of 4.4.

After graduation, he will attend Newberry College. Andriq has received an athletic scholarship to play at Newberry College next year. We are very proud of Andriq as he will go on and characterize Florence One Schools and the Wilson community in a matter of which we can all be honored.

Andriq has a big personality, very intelligent, hard-working, goal oriented and believe it’s important to give back. He completed over 50 hours of community service this year at this point (reading for our feeder schools’ students, Polar Bear Express, Fields Day at Timrod Elementary, etc.).”

FEMALE: Taylor Merritt

MCQUEEN: “We are ecstatic to nominate Taylor Merritt as this year’s F1S ‘Female Athlete of the Year.’ She has worked tremendously hard over the course of her high school career both academically and athletically. Her work ethic, character, and tenacity was evident in everything she put her hand to do.

Taylor was recently inducted into the National Beta Club and National Society of High School Scholars, and she will graduate in June with a GPA of 3.97. After graduation, she will continue her education at Winston-Salem State University as a Nursing major.

Taylor came to Wilson High School a three-sport athlete (basketball, volleyball and softball) after spending several years in private school. … It wasn’t long after enrolling at Wilson that Taylor took her first step into the ranks as a Tiger athlete when she stepped on the court as a member of the junior varsity volleyball team. Taylor has been blessed to play volleyball, basketball and softball during her four-year tenure at Wilson High School.

Taylor has had the opportunity to help organize and participate in several school supply drives, Christmas toy drives, and toiletry drives. She absolutely loves helping others and giving them the support they need.

Taylor loves serving others. This is why she jumped at the opportunity to serve the Wilson High School boys’ basketball team as manager and bookkeeper. Although she already had a busy travel volleyball schedule, she was committed to being at practices and all games to encourage, support, and cheer on the players.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.