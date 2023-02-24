FLORENCE, S.C. – Top-ranked and unbeaten North Greenville University survived a first-game scare (5-3) and cruised to a 16-5 victory in game two to sweep Friday’s Conference Carolinas baseball doubleheader from Francis Marion University.

Francis Marion (6-7, 3-2) and North Greenville (13-0, 5-0) will conclude their three-game series with a single game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sparrow Stadium.

In the first contest, the Crusaders chased FMU starter Nick Palumbo (1-3) with four runs on four hits in the top of the first inning.

FMU responded immediately with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Junior center fielder Zack Summerville led off by drilling the seventh pitch by NGU senior right-hander Noah Takac 381 feet over the right-center field wall. Two batters later, graduate student right fielder Will Hardee tripled to the center field wall and then came home on an RBI-single to right field by freshman third baseman Charlie Bussed III.

Takac entered the game as the Division II active career leader in earned run average (1.97) and fewest hits allowed per nine innings (4.87).

Both team stranded two runners on base in the third inning. In fact, the Patriots had runners on base in each of the first six frames, including two in scoring position in the last of the sixth, but could not push across another run.

NGU righty reliever Cole Long entered in the seventh inning after the stretch and retired the Patriots in order for the only time in the contest.

The Crusaders added an insurance run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Bryce Roddy.

FMU threatened the defending national champions with a rally in the ninth. The Patriots loaded the bases with one out on a single by Summerville, a hit batter, and a walk. Graduate student left fielder Tanner Wakefield brought home one run with a fielder’s choice grounder. However, junior righty Nate Roof induced a game-ending groundout to earn his third save of 2023. Altogether, Francis Marion stranded 12 runners on base.

Myles Daniels (1-0), the second of the four Crusaders hurlers, earned the win with three scoreless innings.

Summerville finished game one 3-for-4. FMU junior right-hander Danny Leo entered the game in the second and allowed only one run on four hits over seven innings to allow the Patriots a chance to rally.

In the seven-inning second contest, NGU scored in all but one inning.

Trailing 5-2, Francis Marion plated two runs in the third. Junior shortstop Blake Falor led off with a double and scored on a run-scoring single to right by freshman catcher Tucker Rabun. Rabun then came home on an RBI-grounder by senior second baseman Naphis Llanos.

After North Greenville went up 11-2, FMU scored three times in the fifth. Hardee poked a 2-run single through the left side, avoiding the defensive shift, and then he scored on an RBI-double to left field by Bussey III.

Patriot starter Robbie Jordan (1-1) was tagged with the loss, while righty Reece Fields (3-0) was the winning pitcher.