Top-ranked Johnsonville, No. 7 Lamar set to clash

FLORENCE, S.C. – Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb called Saturday's win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt a “good old-fashioned barn burner.”

His top-ranked Flashes might have another one in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. 1A lower state semifinal against No. 7 Lamar.

It’s not only a matchup of two teams with explosive running games, it’s also one where both teams can make just as many big plays on defense.

Take Johnsonville, for instance. The Flashes turned two turnovers Saturday into touchdown runs by Daquan Burroughs for a 14-7 win.

“We found a way to win,” said Cribb, whose team is 11-0. “They showed a lot of guts and showed a lot of heart. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

During Lamar’s 16-12 win Saturday over Baptist Hill, which was a rematch of the 2017 state title game which the Silver Foxes won, their defense held its own despite four Lamar turnovers. Both of Baptist Hill’s TDs were scored on fumble returns.

“We can’t afford to let (fumbles) happen as we go forward playing better teams,” said Lamar coach Josh Pierce, whose team is 9-3. “But the bottom line about Saturday is our kids found a way to win, and that’s what champions do. That’s what I was excited about. Ultimately, I’m proud of our kids for finding a way to get it done.”

Indeed. Lamar’s go-ahead TD was scored on a fumble return by Quan Toney.

If Lamar wants to stay on track toward its first state final since 2018, it will have to stop Burroughs (1,549 yards and 21 touchdowns) and quarterback Malik Shippy (1,062 yards and 14 TDs passing, 254 and three rushing).

“They have a very good running back in Burroughs; I think he has carried the load for their offense all year,” Pierce said. “(Shippy) is very athletic and runs their offense well and throws the ball well enough to keep you honest. They have a couple of good wide receivers, and their offensive line plays very hard. They’re well-rounded, dynamic and will be a big challenge for us.”

After the Silver Foxes’ original starting QB, Tyler McManus was injured, the Silver Foxes focused more on the running game. Daveon Martin has rushed for 538 yards and eight touchdowns, followed by Travion McPhail (523 and seven). And McManus, now a running back on offense, has accounted for 465 and five.

The Silver Foxes have also shut out four opponents and allowed an average of 8.3 points per game.

“Lamar looks a lot like us,” Cribb said. “They’re not quite as big as Bamberg-Ehrhardt, but they’ve got a heck of a defense. They fly to the football and nobody has really scored a lot of points on them this year. We’re going to have our hands full trying to figure out how to move the football.”

The Flashes, who are trying to reach their first final since 2012, understand defense will tell Friday’s tale.

“Lamar is a spread team and likes to play power football,” Cribb said. “They’ll try to get a numbers advantage in the box. We’re going to have to try to get a few bounces here and there to have a chance.”

Pierce agrees.

“We’re going to do what we do. We’re going to rely on the fundamentals we’ve been working on all year and run to the football and try to poke that thing out a couple of times and hope the ball bounces our way,” Pierce said.