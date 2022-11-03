Top-ranked Johnsonville not yet satisfied

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. − Johnsonville is undefeated going into the playoffs for the fifth time in program history. That is also the case with Flashes coach Ken Cribb, who in the past coached Hemingway to four perfect regular seasons.

For him to do it again at another school, Cribb finds accomplishment in the moment.

"It's very exciting," Cribb said. "It's been a while coming here. But hopefully, we've got that corner turned now and look forward to not only having a good team this year, but also in the future, too."

Johnsonville's previous undefeated regular season was in 2012 under then-coach Lewis Lineberger when the Flashes reached the Class A, Division I final.

As Johnsonville prepares to host Military Magnet in Friday's 7:30 p.m. first-round game, Cribb preaches what happened in the regular season was also in the past.

"The kids have worked awfully hard, and I'm glad to see them have some success. We look forward to seeing what happens in the playoffs," said Cribb, whose team is 9-0. "They understand it's win or go home. We've treated this week like past practice weeks. I like their attention to detail. These kids really love football, and they go out and work hard every day and play extremely hard. So far, good things have happened to them because of that."

One big reason is running back Daquan Burroughs, who has rushed for 1,354 yards and 16 touchdowns.

"Daquan is a good player," Cribb said. "He's been here for a while. He's our guy who is going to get the ball when it's gut-check time. We just hope he can keep playing well and keep doing what he's been doing for us all year."

Another big reason is Flashes quarterback Malik Shippy, who has passed for 735 yards and 11 touchdowns. While running the ball, he has accounted for 227 and three.

"(Shippy) is our guy; he's our leader. It's like having another coach on the field," Cribb said. "He gets the most out of his mind and athletic ability, and he's a big piece of what's going on around here."

Another strength has been Johnsonville's defense. Three of Johnsonville's nine opponents (Latta, Hannah-Pamplico, Carvers Bay) scored more than 10 points.

"I'm also proud of the kids for that," Cribb said. "Last year, we were pretty bad on defense. They've made a 180-degree turnaround. We've put a lot of focus and hard work on it during the offseason. They've stepped up to the challenge. These kids are not the biggest bunch in the world, but they play extremely hard and run around and get after it. When you hustle, good things happen."