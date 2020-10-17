Top-ranked Myrtle Beach gets last score in offensive slugfest vs. Hartsville

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – For a little more than 3 ½ quarters, Myrtle Beach and Hartsville put on an offensive clinic at Kelleytown Stadium.
Big plays, fourth-down conversions, methodical drives – neither team seemingly wanted to give up any possession with crossing into the end zone first.
It stayed that way until the very end when time that ran out on the Red Foxes’ offense.
Ben Herriott’s touchdown run gave MBHS the lead with 3:35 to go, and with no timeouts remaining, Hartsville was unable to piece together one last drive resulting in a 40-35 loss.
Myrtle Beach (4-0, 3-0 Region 6-4A) came in as the top-ranked team in 4A, but got all it could handle from the Red Foxes (1-3, 0-3 Region 6-4A).
“Yes as men, we took a step forward tonight,” HHS coach Jeff Calabrese said. “We had kids that were trying to get back in even though you could tell they were (exhausted). They fought like dogs, and as a coach that swells you up with happiness.
“You’re not happy about moral victories, because we don’t do that. But watching your kids fight – really proud of them.”
In a game as tight as Friday’s, it simply came down to the little things, which the Red Foxes are still being bitten by, Calabrese said.
“We had some mistakes that were very costly – fumble the ball on the 10-yard line and there were some other things too,” Calabrese said. “Offensive penalties that backed us up; we had personal foul when they were coming in … just little things like that keep holding us back from really hitting our peak and being who we can be as a football team.”
The fumble on the 10 came on a muffed catch attempt on a punt and led to a Myrtle Beach TD soon after. The Red Foxes also fumbled late in the third quarter as they were driving for the potential go-ahead scores.
It was moments like that where the flow of the game shifted, Calabrese said. Neither team ever got up by more than one score, so every possession was meaningful.
“We just couldn’t get off the field when we needed to and we kind of lost serve,” Calabrese said. “In a serve-and-volley game, you’ve got to convert on everything and you can’t let things go like that.”
The game was tied after each quarter – 7-7, 21-21 and 28-28. The Seahawks grabbed the early lead in the fourth quarter on Cam Ward’s 4-yard run, but the extra point attempt was botched – opening the door for Hartsville.
The Red Foxes converted with Darian McMillan’s 3-yard plunge into the end zone and kicker Chase Elsessler converted to put HHS up 35-34 with 7:33 to go.
But the Seahawks had one final drive in them. Helped out by a Hartsville penalty near the end, Herriott’s 7-yard run was the third rushing TD of the game for Myrtle Beach.
Backed up on its own 20 following the kickoff, the Hartsville offense got as far as their own 40-yard line before a long fourth down try fell a couple yards short.
It was one of the few times that the Red Foxes didn’t convert on fourth down. They were successful three times during the game, punted once and missed a field goal another time.
In between, J’Shawn Anderson, Owen Taylor and D.P. Pendergrass provided a three-pronged attack that gave Myrtle Beach fits. Anderson rushed for 128 yards and two scores, including a 48-yard burst to start the game.
Taylor had 115 yards rushing and 185 passing with two scores – both to Pendergrass.
Pendergrass hauled in a 25-yard strike from Taylor early in the second quarter and also caught a 30-yarder in the third. He finished with seven catches for 133 yards.
Highly-touted Seahawks quarterback Ryan Burger also had a big game with three touchdown passes to three different receivers.
“They’ve got two really good backs, and when you’re trying to cover all of their kids, you’re playing a cat-and-mouse game as well,” Calabrese said. “Two (NCAA) Division I wideouts, a Division I quarterback and two running backs that are really fast, it’s hard to defend.
“That’s why it is a cat-and-mouse game and why they’re a great football team.”
