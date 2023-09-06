FLORENCE, S.C. – So far, the 2023 South Florence football team has picked up right where its 2022 4A state champion counterpart left off.

The Bruins sit at 3-0 after last week’s 61-0 shellacking of Orangeburg-Wilkinson. South has outscored its opponents 143-20 and sits atop the latest 4A state media poll.

The last time SFHS tasted defeat was November of 2021, but as the calendar flips to September, the road will only get more difficult from this point on – and the next few weeks will be especially challenging.

The Bruins are set to face 5A Carolina Forest on the road followed by another tough road contest at South Pointe (ranked No. 4 in 4A). To cap things off, South’s opening tilt in Region 6-4A will be against second-ranked and currently unbeaten Hartsville at Bruin Stadium.

“Looking for us to continue to improve…making sure that every week when we show up here on Friday, we’re at our best,” SFHS coach Drew Marlowe said. “We’ve really got to continue to focus on everybody doing their jobs.

“…We’ve got to continue to get a lot better, especially with the level of competition that we have coming up – really from here on out.”

That starts with the Panthers (1-2), whose two losses have come against Summerville, the top-ranked team in 5A, and Oceanside Collegiate (2-1), the No. 3 team in 2A.

Up after that will be the Stallions (2-1), who earned victories over a pair of 5A teams before falling to Gaffney last week – the second-ranked team in 5A.

Then the Red Foxes (3-0) come calling. Jeff Calabrese’s squad has outscored opponents 165-54 this season behind an always superb ground game.

But it’s the Bruins’ rushing attack that will likely be key moving forward, Marlowe said.

“I’m looking for us to be able to effectively run the ball,” he said. “Effectively gain four yards no matter how stacked that box gets.”

Wide receiver Jayden Sellers echoed those sentiments, and believes South is poised to take its game to the next level.

“Our running game is going to be key,” said Sellers, who was a key figure in the Bruins’ run to the title last season. “I think we’re ready, to be honest…We’re more comfortable with each other.”

SFHS has rushed for 868 yards and 13 scores so far this year, led by Zion Gilbert and Raleigh Jett. The passing game has been a work-in-progress with both Bryan McCartt and Messiah Jackson combining for four touchdowns.

“Our quarterbacks…we’ve got to be able to complete the ball down the field when we do get a loaded box,” Marlowe said. “So we’ve got to take more advantage of what the defense is giving us and we’ve just got to continue to get a lot better.

“Our defense is going to stop people, but we’ve got to make sure we do our part to win the ball game.”

South’s defense continues to be a strength after posting back-to-back shutouts the last two weeks (Oceanside scored on an interception return), but Marlowe is expecting even more as the season continues.

“Continuing to improve – not thinking they’ve arrived because (of) two shutouts in a row for them,” he said. “Making sure that we continue to improve as our schedule improves and our competition improves.”