FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence is ranked No. 1 in the state for the first time under coach Kenny Gray. Also for the first time under Gray, the Bruins pitched two consecutive no-hitters – both last week against Lakewood.

During the Bruins’ 11-0 win March 7 – a five-inning, game -- Aydin Palmer struck out 12 for his second no-hitter of the season (the other was in three innings -- a 15-0 win over Andrews). And in Thursday’s three-inning, 15-0 no-hitter over the Gators, Dylan Wiegel struck out four.

“It’s awesome,” Palmer said. “That might be the first time in South Florence history that happened. It’s a great feeling. We started the week with one. And to have (Wiegel) finish the week with one was incredible.”

Throwing consecutive no-hitters has happened before in Florence One baseball. In 2021, West Florence’s Bryson Graves and George Derrick Floyd did it.

Gray, whose Bruins open their Region 6-4A schedule 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at No. 8 Hartsville, said Palmer and Wiegel have proved themselves valuable.

“I think that’s the result of the hard work they’ve put in,” Gray said. “Those two guys have really dedicated themselves to their craft. Aydin has been throwing well for us so far this season. And Dylan is working hard and getting better. (Wiegel) has worked hard these past couple of games, and it really showed in the way he pitched against Lakewood.”

Both pitchers are 2-0. Through eight innings this season, Palmer is 2-0 with 21 strikeouts and four walks. Wiegel, meanwhile, has struck out 16 through nine innings.

“I felt like we had good defense (last week) with Aydin, so I was confident with my defense if I got what I needed done,” Wiegel said.

Of course, it also helps when South Florence is producing at the plate.

“We know the expectations,” Palmer said. “All around, the offense comes through; the defense comes through. On the mound, we want to command the fastball and command the off-speed stuff. And we knew we’d have no issue doing that.”

Wiegel agrees

“Our hitting has gone well, and our pitching staff is decent and our offense has been pretty much on point,” Wiegel said. “We’re pretty confident entering the region, with the first game coming in with Hartsville. I feel we can do some things against anybody we play against.”

Palmer, Wiegel and the rest of the Bruins now get ready for the Region 6-4A campaign, which starts at the Red Foxes’ Jimmy White Park.

“Going forward, nothing changes,” said Palmer, a Florence-Darlington Tech commit. “Tomorrow, we’ll be in Kelleytown for a big region matchup. But nothing changes. You want to go out there and be confident and command the zone. The rest takes care of itself.”