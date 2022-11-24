Top-ranked South Florence football one win from first state final

FLORENCE, S.C. – The top-ranked South Florence Bruins’ vision of a Class 4A state championship remains crystal clear. Two more wins, and it will be more than a vision – it will be reality.

But first, coach Drew Marlowe’s Bruins (13-0) play No. 2 A.C. Flora (13-0) at 7:30 p.m. at Columbia’s Memorial Stadium for the lower-state crown.

“We’ve got to certainly take care of business this week in order to practice next week,” said Marlowe, the Bruins’ third-year coach. “You’ve got to have a vision to start with, right? And we’ve had this vision for a long time.”

It’s already a historical season, as the Bruins’ record is the program’s best ever. With a win Friday, South will also reach its first state title game.

“We’re awfully close, but we’re playing a really good team Friday night,” Marlowe said. “And it’s going to take our very best effort. We’ve continued to improve every week, and we’ll see where that goes.”

When the Bruins do take the field Friday night, they will face a Falcon team which also features a balanced attack. A.C. Flora running back Markell Townsend has rushed for 2,505 yards and 36 touchdowns, and quarterback Carew Bates has thrown for 1,682 yards and 25 scores.

The Bruins, meanwhile, feature their own arsenal in quarterback LaNorris Sellers, a Shrine Bowl selection and finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football. A Syracuse commit, he has passed for 2,548 yards and 40 touchdowns. On top of that, he has rushed for 921 and 16.

During last week’s 52-21 win over James Island, Sellers threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter.

“Explosive plays are important in football,” Marlowe said. “Anytime you can create for yourself an explosive play, that’s big. It’s hard to go on 12, 13, 14-play drives when you can get people in the box instead and get an opportunity to throw it deep. That’s something we certainly want to take advantage of.”

Running back Shikeem Shilow, meanwhile, leads the Bruins’ rushing attack with 1,236 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“We’re very similar,” Marlowe said. “I think on both sides of the ball, we’re power-running teams that will take a shot over people’s heads. Both defenses are similar and take pride in being physical. It’s going to be a really good matchup and tough battle this week.”

The Bruins also have a plan to contain Townsend.

“Do your job and don’t try to do someone else’s job,” Marlowe said. “Don’t be selfish; don’t try to make a tackle when you’re supposed to be sitting in the gap to make the ball carrier go somewhere else. Everybody has got to do their job in order for us to be successful on Friday night.”

Trokel Prew leads the Bruin defense with 114 tackles, including three sacks. Noah Moore has 96 tackles, including a sack and two fumble recoveries.

Now, back to that vision.

“Our kids know what this game means,” Marlowe said. “We’ve been talking about it for over a year now. After we lost in the playoffs last year in the first round, we began this journey. It’s not anything new in terms of what we’ve been preparing for. It’s all about being in the moment.”