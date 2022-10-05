Top-ranked South Florence, No. 9 Wilson to clash Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence coach Drew Marlowe prefers not to talk about Friday’s game being homecoming. Wilson coach Rodney Mooney, meanwhile, prefers not to talk about his ninth-ranked Tigers being the top-ranked Bruins’ homecoming opponent.

They would rather talk about what a win would do for their teams in Region 6-4A.

“A win would put us at 2-0 in the region and one step closer to securing a high seed in the playoffs. That’s about it,” said Marlowe, whose team is 6-0. “To the fans, it would mean a lot more. But our team just wants to be 2-0 and one step closer to winning the region and hopefully a lot more.”

Mooney spoke along the same script.

“A win would mean we’re 2-0 and we have a win on our record against a really good opponent,” said Mooney, whose team is 5-1. “We have beaten good teams this year, but we obviously have not beaten a No. 1-ranked team this season. A win would be another step closer to our goal to be region champions and position ourselves for the playoffs.”

At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bruin Stadium, that script could play itself out to a memorable conclusion. In a matchup of two high-octane offenses, it could come down to which defense steps up the most.

It’s well known about the dual threat South Florence quarterback (and Syracuse commit) LaNorris Sellers brings. But he also has big-play receivers in Jayden Sellers and Evin Singletary along with a formidable running back in Shikeem Shilow.

It's also in the open Wilson quarterback Tremel Echols can be just as difficult to stop with his dual-threat capabilities. And on top of that, he has quality receivers from Jyron Waiters to Zandae Butler, and stout running backs from Zavian Scipio to Ralph Boston.

Could special teams be the deciding factor between South Florence’s Grant McDonald and Wilson’s Eli Chapman? That and turnovers usually are in games like this.

“I think we match up pretty well,” said Mooney, whose team’s lone loss was a thriller against Dillon, which is ranked second in Class 3A. “We’ve got some really good players. I know we’re the underdog and the ones everybody else expects to finish in last place in the region and here in the city. And that’s all fine and good. But I’ve got some really good players, and what we’ve done this season is special.”

Marlowe said consistency is his team’s goal Friday.

“Offensively, we did not play with any level of consistency last Thursday night,” Marlowe said of his team’s 33-28 win at Hartsville. “We were terrible early, and then we were OK. And then we had the ball late with a chance to run out the clock, and we had to punt. Wilson will be a big challenge for us if we’re not consistent; they’re athletic and do a lot of good things on defense.”

Mooney said against a strong defense like South Florence’s, the Tigers must mix up the playcalling.

“We’ve got to be really balanced; we’ve got to run the ball well and throw the ball well,” Mooney said. “We’ve got to find our shots and play a turnover-free game. We’re going to focus on playing a nice, clean game and be physical and see what happens.”

Marlowe would prefer his Bruins put the game out of each as early as possible.

“That’s something I’ve always preached. I’ve never been a guy who wants to take it to the fourth quarter and outlast them in the fourth quarter,” Marlowe said. “We should go into the game and swing as hard as we can and try to knock the opponent out in the first quarter and keep them down. If you can do that, you’re going to win more often than not.”