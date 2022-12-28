Top-ranked Wilson boys reach Pepsi Carolina Classic final

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Top-ranked Wilson did its part to give the Pepsi Carolina Classic a championship game against West Florence, a rematch of last season's lower-state final which the Tigers won. Coach Carlos Powell's defending Class 4A state champion Tigers pulled away and then held on while on their home court in the second half to win 74-71 over Eagle Academy (N.Y.) on Wednesday night.

West Florence is in tonight's final game against Quality Eduction (N.C.). If the defending Carolina Classic champion Knights win, they face the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for the crown. Wilson has not won this tourney since 2010, and the Knights are trying for their third Carolina Classic crown in the past four years it's been held.

There's no place like home for Powell's Tigers. The last time they lost on their home court was Feb. 5, 2021 (a 44-32 loss to Darlington).

On Wednesday, with the Tigers fresh off a tournament in Las Vegas, forward Merel Burgess led the Tigers with 21 points. Teammates Tristan Thompson and Jevon Brown followed with 11 each, and Xavier Brown added 10.

EA;13;17;13;28--71

W;15;20;26;13--74

WILSON (74)

Boston 4, Tristan Thompson 11, Xavier Brown 10, Leonard 3, Thompson 6, Jevon Brown 11, Green 8, Merel Burgess 21.

EAGLE ACADEMY (71)

Jaryn Bull 20, Gibbs 6, Jones 6, Robinson 2, Zimmerman 25, Sanjurjio 12

WILL BE UPDATED