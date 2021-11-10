Top-seeded FMU men face Belmont Abbey in Conference Carolinas men's soccer tourney semis

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was not the start to the season that Luis Rincon or the Francis Marion University men’s soccer team had in mind.
The finish, however, might be exactly what they envisioned.
Rebounding from a 2-4-1 record to open the 2021 campaign, the Patriots made an immediate impact in their first year as a member of Conference Carolinas. FMU went undefeated in conference play (10-0-1) and ended the regular season on a 10-match unbeaten streak to capture the outright regular-season conference title.
That gave the Patriots the top seed for the conference tournament and a bye into the semifinals, which begin Friday at the Florence Soccer Complex. FMU (11-4-2) will take on Belmont Abbey (7-9-2) in the first semifinal scheduled for 11 a.m.
Third-seeded Mount Olive (12-5-0) will then take on second-seeded Chowan (11-3-1) at 1 p.m. in the other semifinal, with the winners meeting Sunday at 1 p.m. for the championship and the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division II national tournament.
“We’re very happy because we started the season not where we wanted to be,” said Rincon, who on Wednesday was named the Conference Carolina Coach of the Year. “But this group was strong mentally and we knew we had good talent, but it’s one of those things with soccer where you don’t know how things are going to happen - more so in college.
“…But I’m very proud of the guys. It was very hard – new conference, new opponents that we’ve never played. It was tough but the guys stuck together and worked hard and congratulations to them.”
FMU is looking to get back to the tournament title game for the third straight year under Rincon. He guided the squad to the 2019 Peach Belt Tournament title and the school’s third-ever NCAA tournament appearance.
Despite the up-and-down start to the season, Rincon had confidence his team would be able to rebound. Two of the Patriots’ losses came against opponents ranked in the top 10 – both by one goal each – and none of FMU’s losses to start the year were by more than two goals.
In other words, Francis Marion was in every contest they played.
“We made a few mistakes that cost us games,” Rincon said. “With those teams, the margin is very close. You can’t make those types of errors, those individual errors. It makes it very hard to win the games. We were there competing and we were in all of the games on scoreboard.
“The good thing is we were able to learn from that and we got on track at the right moment. What matters is what’s at the end, not the beginning.”
A 3-1 loss to Anderson University on Sept. 22 was the last time FMU tasted defeat, and the only non-victory since then was a 1-1 tie after double-overtime against Chowan on Oct. 13.
The Patriots have been one of the top offensive and defensive teams in the conference all season and rank in the top 5 in nearly every category. They’ve outscored opponents 35-18 this season and outshot them 247-169.
Senior defender Sam Pollard leads the team with five goals and eight assists while junior midfielder Alvaro Zamora is right behind him with seven goals and one assist. Senior midfielder Oliver Peters and junior midfielder Javier Bello have scored four goals and dished out four assists each.
“I think we built a very strong foundation in the spring,” Rincon said of the season that was pushed back by the COVID-10 pandemic. “Basically we had nine starters returning, and that was very important. They work together as a team. Of course we try to possess the ball, we try to be aggressive, but I think throughout the seasons that I’ve been here the team has learned that it’s much more important to defend than attack.
“But I think we have a very good balance of both.”
Defense has been the calling card under Rincon and was again this year. FMU posted eight shutouts with sophomore goalkeeper Riccardo Rossi getting the bulk of the minutes in net with 13 starts. He went 9-2-2 in goal with a 0.95 goals against average and a 0.764 save percentage.
Francis Marion won five 1-0 games this season and had seven one-goal victories.
“I think (our defense) has been very solid,” Rincon said. “You can see it – we haven’t conceded any corners. The year before, we struggled with that. Only two (penalty kicks) we conceded the whole year, so those things show. We have learned and we have grown and we’re doing a better job defensively.”
One of those 1-0 victories came against Belmont Abbey in overtime on Oct. 16. The Crusaders are the defending tournament champions and knocked off fifth-seeded Barton and fourth-seeded Lees-McRae 1-0 to make it this far.
“I think you have to be disciplined in your game plan,” Rincon said. “You have to concentrate every minute of the game. When the margin is so close, you can’t lose focus even for a moment because that could cause you to lose the game.
“Those things are very important, but if we come out with the same energy and the same mentality that we’ve had this month, I think we have a good chance.”
Single-day admission to the tournament (which also includes the women’s semifinals and championship match) is $8. Tickets may be purchased at https://conferencecarolinas.com/sports/2020/7/12/GEN_0712200357.aspx . No cash ticket sales will be available on site. All students at Conference Carolinas member institutions are admitted free with identification.