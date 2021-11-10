Top-seeded FMU men face Belmont Abbey in Conference Carolinas men's soccer tourney semis

“…But I’m very proud of the guys. It was very hard – new conference, new opponents that we’ve never played. It was tough but the guys stuck together and worked hard and congratulations to them.”

FMU is looking to get back to the tournament title game for the third straight year under Rincon. He guided the squad to the 2019 Peach Belt Tournament title and the school’s third-ever NCAA tournament appearance.

Despite the up-and-down start to the season, Rincon had confidence his team would be able to rebound. Two of the Patriots’ losses came against opponents ranked in the top 10 – both by one goal each – and none of FMU’s losses to start the year were by more than two goals.

In other words, Francis Marion was in every contest they played.

“We made a few mistakes that cost us games,” Rincon said. “With those teams, the margin is very close. You can’t make those types of errors, those individual errors. It makes it very hard to win the games. We were there competing and we were in all of the games on scoreboard.

“The good thing is we were able to learn from that and we got on track at the right moment. What matters is what’s at the end, not the beginning.”