Touchstone Energy Bowl canceled

“Our concern for the safety and well-being of these exceptional athletes representing high school communities throughout our state, the coaches and essential personnel involved in the game, as well as the family members, fans, and spectators attending the event has prompted this decision,” the group said in a statement. “This historic game has been an outstanding event for S.C. athletes and coaches since 1947. Many, past and present have contributed to its success. In addition, the SCACA and the SCFBC appreciate the sponsorship and commitment of the Touchstone Energy Coop, the hospitality of the city of Myrtle Beach and the assistance of Myrtle Beach High School.”