Touchstone Energy Bowl canceled

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Due to ongoing health concerns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North/South All-Star football game) has been canceled, it was announced Sunday.
The game was slated to take place on Dec. 12 at Dough Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, but now the next all-star showcase is scheduled for Dec. 10, 20201.
The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA), the S.C. Football Coaches Association (SCFBC) and the North/South Committee combined to make the tough decision.
“Our concern for the safety and well-being of these exceptional athletes representing high school communities throughout our state, the coaches and essential personnel involved in the game, as well as the family members, fans, and spectators attending the event has prompted this decision,” the group said in a statement. “This historic game has been an outstanding event for S.C. athletes and coaches since 1947. Many, past and present have contributed to its success. In addition, the SCACA and the SCFBC appreciate the sponsorship and commitment of the Touchstone Energy Coop, the hospitality of the city of Myrtle Beach and the assistance of Myrtle Beach High School.”
This marks the second football all-star game to be canceled along with the 84th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. The Shrine Bowl Board of Governors made that announcement on July 31.
The Shrine Bowl teams for South Carolina and North Carolina, however, are still expected to be chosen. According to SCACA Executive Director Shell Dula, the Touchstone Energy Bowl does not plan to announce any at this time, citing the difficulties all of the individual coaches are enduring at the moment just trying to get their respective seasons started.
