Traces Golf Club nationally ranked by Golfers' Choice

FLORENCE, S.C. – Traces Golf Club has a lot to brag about. But head pro and general manager Jon Bowman simply prefers for this golf course to continue doing the right things.

What’s to brag about? The ninth edition of Golfers’ Choice (revealed on NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass) ranks Traces No. 7 in the country and No. 1 in the state.

To be eligible for this list, a golf course must be publicly-accessible (including resort and semi-private courses) and receive at least 10 reviews in the previous year.

In determining the final rankings for the year, among the factors considered include: Overall Rating, value, conditions, layout, pace of play, staff friendliness and off-course amenities.

“There was a lot of excitement when we noticed we were on the national list,” Bowman said.

Traces, a 1999 Ron Garl Design, features 27 holes: The Creekside, Meadows and Woodlands nines.

“It’s interesting,” Bowman said about Traces’ top state ranking. “There are beautiful golf courses better than us. But for the price, I think it’s more of a value list, honestly. There are some golf courses in Myrtle Beach that blow us out of the water.

“But they’re going to charge you $150 a round. And right now, we charge $42,” he added. “We’re maybe $100 cheaper, and our ratings are really good, too.”

Bowman, a Sumter native, said these accomplishments at Traces are the result of a team effort.

“Our grounds crew works really hard,” he said of the team, led by course superintendent Bo Cooper. “They’re the key to the golf course. If they’re not making the golf course beautiful, people don’t show up.”

The rankings only raise Traces’ profile, and even more golfers can take notice.

“Really, this shows we’re doing the right things,” Bowman said. “Four years ago, Dathon Reynolds and D.J. Reynolds purchased the golf course. It was in good shape when they bought it. But it’s gotten better. It just shows we’re doing the right things.”

And what are those “right things?”

“The customers must feel satisfied; we try to treat them right. The business comes back if you do it,” Bowman said. “We don’t price-gouge the customers. We try to charge a fair rate. We have strict rules, and people appreciate that we take pride in the golf course.”