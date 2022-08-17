Trainers keep watchful eye on football players, temperature

FLORENCE, S.C. − Pee Dee football players have prepared for the upcoming season under the watchful eyes of athletic trainers schooled in heat safety as well as general first aid.

Those trainers associated with McLeod Health gathered July 27 to hone their skills and learn the latest during a seminar at the Florence medical center.

Part of that training focused on heat and how to most quickly get a player cooled off − something that has become increasingly important over the last five years, according to Michael Rice, athletic training coordinator, McLeod Sports Medicine.

The trainers have now added a large tub to the equipment they keep in the sidelines to take care of the athletes in heat distress.

“Cold water immersion is considered to be the gold standard treatment for heat stroke victims,” said Rice. “The idea being that we, if athletic trainers, covering our athletes, if we suspect that one of our athletes has heat stroke or is on the verve of having heat stroke, that we would take that athlete and immerse them as far up to their neck as we can while obtaining a rectal thermometer temperature reading − which is becoming the gold standard.”

“Evey one of our school have something in which a person can be immersed, whether that involves taking the off site or having the tub field side,” Rice said.

“When you see that athlete in the tank how long they take just depends on how bad their situation got,” Rice said.

Players, he said, could be in there up to 30 minutes before they’re released to the care of an EMS crew for transport.

Trainers also leaned how to best use rectal thermometers and tips on how to discretely use them on the field to assess a player’s condition.

“As the athletic trainers we do our best to watch our kids throughout the day. Just because they plan an indoor sport doesn’t mean they’re immune to it,” Rice said.

And it’s not just the trainers.

“Every adult that’s out there coaching the kids or if they have a medical background like us, athletic trainers, it’s their role to protect the kids. Whether it’s from each other or the heat elements, it’s our job to protect them,” Rice said. “Every coach that coaches in South Carolina is supposed to take a course on heat illness.”

Both South Carolina High School League and South Carolina Independent School Association have adopted web bulb temperature guidelines for practice

SCHSL and SCISA adopted wet bulb temperature standards that range from normal activity for temperatures less than 82 degrees to no outdoor workouts for temperatures higher than 92 degrees. The temperature also dictates what clothing and equipment can be worn during practice.

Wet bulb temperatures take temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover into account, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and focus on how efficiently a body can cool itself through sweat and evaporative cooling.