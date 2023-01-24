 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trey Woodberry hired as Hannah-Pamplico's football coach, athletic director

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Trey Woodberry has been hired as the new football coach and athletic director at Hannah-Pamplico High School.

Here is the release from the Raiders' Facebook page:

"For over 26 years, Woodberry has served as an athletic director and head coach in both baseball and football. In addition, he has taught art, driver education, and physical education throughout South Carolina since 1995.

Woodberry was named Region 6-AAAA Football Coach of the Year twice in 2011 & 2012, 2011 South Carolina Lower State Football Coach of the Year, and coached in both the 2012 North/South All-Star Football Game and the 2014 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. In addition, he was also selected Region 6-AAAA Athletic Director of the Year in 2016.

Woodberry holds a Bachelor of Science from Francis Marion University."

In May, Woodberry was hired as the Raiders' baseball coach. That position will open again, now.

WILL BE UPDATED

327255964_571686157869485_33972918848803044_n.jpg

Trey Woodberry
Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

