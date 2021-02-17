Trinity boys among area teams earning top seeds for SCISA state tournaments

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re just happy to be playing basketball,” FCS coach Neil Minton said of his 11-2 squad as it enters postseason play. “It’s been a couple weeks since we’ve gotten back on the court and we’re playing pretty well right now. We’re having fun. This year’s a little different in that it’s great just being out there and having this opportunity.”

The Eagles were supposed to play the Highlanders earlier in the year, but that matchup was canceled.

“I was starting to prepare for them a little bit earlier in the year,” Minton said. “They’re well-coached and are kind of a veteran team. It’s going to be a battle and a tough game for us.”

In 2A boys, region rivals Dillon Christian School and Pee Dee Academy both earned No. 1 seeds and could potentially meet in the semifinals on Feb. 25. The lone meeting between the two teams was won by the Warriors in overtime earlier this year.

First things first, though, as DCS will take on fourth-seeded Beaufort Academy on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Wilson Hall’s “A” gym. The Golden Eagles will face No. 4 Thomas Sumter on Saturday in noon in the same gymnasium.

Also in 2A, the second-seeded Carolina Academy boys will take on John Paul II at noon on Saturday in Wilson Hall’s “B” gym.