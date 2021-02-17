 Skip to main content
Trinity boys among area teams earning top seeds for SCISA state tournaments
top story
PREP BASKETBALL | SCISA State Tournament

Trinity boys among area teams earning top seeds for SCISA state tournaments

FLORENCE, S.C. — The 2021 SCISA state basketball tournaments are set to tip off Friday across the state with the finals slated for Feb. 27 at the Sumter Civic Center.

Brackets were released for the three classifications Wednesday and three Pee Dee area teams earned No. 1 seeds and two were given first-round byes.

Trinity Collegiate School’s boys are the No. 1 seed in the lower bracket portion of the 3A tournament — the second year in a row the Titans have gotten a top seed. They’ll have a bye in the opening round and won’t play until Wednesday against either Ben Lippen or Laurence Manning Academy.

“We’re excited for our program to earn a one seed for the second year in a row,” Trinity coach Mike Teasley said. “We like where we’re at in our bracket, and there’s a lot of teams that are very balanced this year so I think it’s going to be an exciting tournament.

“We’re fortunate that our second-round matchup will be against two teams that we’re familiar with.”

The TCS girls also earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the 3A lower bracket and will play the winner of the Hammond/LMA matchup next Tuesday in Sumter.

Florence Christian School’s girls will begin play on Friday as the No. 3 seed in the upper portion of the bracket. The Eagles will face Heathwood Hall in Sumter at 4 p.m. with the victor earning a Tuesday matchup against second-seeded First Baptist.

“We’re just happy to be playing basketball,” FCS coach Neil Minton said of his 11-2 squad as it enters postseason play. “It’s been a couple weeks since we’ve gotten back on the court and we’re playing pretty well right now. We’re having fun. This year’s a little different in that it’s great just being out there and having this opportunity.”

The Eagles were supposed to play the Highlanders earlier in the year, but that matchup was canceled.

“I was starting to prepare for them a little bit earlier in the year,” Minton said. “They’re well-coached and are kind of a veteran team. It’s going to be a battle and a tough game for us.”

In 2A boys, region rivals Dillon Christian School and Pee Dee Academy both earned No. 1 seeds and could potentially meet in the semifinals on Feb. 25. The lone meeting between the two teams was won by the Warriors in overtime earlier this year.

First things first, though, as DCS will take on fourth-seeded Beaufort Academy on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Wilson Hall’s “A” gym. The Golden Eagles will face No. 4 Thomas Sumter on Saturday in noon in the same gymnasium.

Also in 2A, the second-seeded Carolina Academy boys will take on John Paul II at noon on Saturday in Wilson Hall’s “B” gym.

On the girls’ side, The King’s Academy earned a No. 4 seed and will match up with top-seeded Hilton Head Christian on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center. Pee Dee Academy, a No. 3 seed, will face Beaufort Academy at 6:30 p.m. while third-seeded Lee Academy will take on John Paull II at 4:30 p.m. Both of those contests will be held in Wilson Hall’s “B” gym.

Second-seeded Marlboro Academy will face third-seeded Greenwood Christian at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Heathwood Hall. Carolina Academy, which earned a No. 4 seed, will take on top-seeded Orangeburg Prep at 8 p.m. on Saturday night in Orangeburg.

SCISA STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

GIRLS

FRIDAY

Class 3A

UPPER BRACKET

At Sumter Civic Center

(3) Florence Christian vs. (6) Heathwood Hall, 4 p.m.

At Pinewood Prep

(4) Porter-Gaud vs. (5) Hilton Head Prep, 7 p.m.

LOWER BRACKET

At Sumter Civic Center

(3) Hammond vs. (6) Laurence Manning, 8 p.m.

(4) Augusta Christian vs. (5) Wilson Hall, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

UPPER BRACKET

At Sumter Civic Center

(1) Hilton Head Christian vs. (4) The King’s Academy, 2 p.m.

At Heathwood Hall

(2) Marlboro Academy vs. (3) Greenwood Christian, 6:30 p.m.

(2) Spartanburg Day vs. (3) Northside Christian, 4:30 p.m.

At Orangeburg Prep

(1) Orangeburg Prep vs. (4) Carolina Academy, 8 p.m.

LOWER BRACKET

At Orangeburg Prep

(1) Palmetto Christian vs. (4) Shannon Forest, 6 p.m.

At Wilson Hall “B” Gym

(2) John Paull II vs. (3) Lee Academy, 4:30 p.m.

(2) Beaufort Academy vs. (3) Pee Dee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

At Newberry Academy

(1) Spartanburg Christian vs. (4) Thomas Sumter, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BOYS

Class 3A

UPPER BRACKET

At Pinewood Prep

(3) Northwood Academy vs. (6) Hilton Head Prep, 1 p.m.

(4) Pinewood Prep vs. (5) Hammond, 3 p.m.

LOWER BRACKET

At Heathwood Hall

(3) Augusta Christian vs. (6) Wilson Hall, noon

(4) Ben Lippen vs. (5) Laurence Manning, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

UPPER BRACKET

At Spartanburg Christian

(1) Spartanburg Christian vs. (4) Northside Christian, 2 p.m.

At Wilson Hall “B” Gym

(2) Carolina Academy vs. (3) John Paull II, noon

At Sumter Civic Center

(1) Christian Academy vs. (4) Hilton Head Christian, 4 p.m.

At Orangeburg Prep

(2) Bethesda Academy vs. (3) Spartanburg Day, 2 p.m.

LOWER BRACKET

Wilson Hall “A” Gym

(1) Pee Dee Academy vs. (4) Thomas Sumter, noon

(1) Dillon Christian vs. (4) Beaufort Academy, 2 p.m.

At Heathwood Hall

(2) Shannon Forest vs. (3) Orangeburg Prep, 4 p.m.

At Orangeburg Prep

(2) Palmetto Christian vs. (3) Oakbrook Prep, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

GIRLS

Class 3A

UPPER BRACKET

At Sumter Civic Center

Porter-Gaud/HHP vs. (1) Cardinal Newman, TBA

Florence Christian/HH vs. (2) First Baptist, TBA

LOWER BRACKET

At Sumter Civic Center

Augusta Christian/Wilson Hall vs. (1) Northwood Academy, TBA

Hammond/LMA vs. (2) Trinity Collegiate, TBA

Class 2A

UPPER BRACKET/LOWER BRACKET

TBA

BOYS

Class 2A

UPPER BRACKET/LOWER BRACKET

TBA

WEDNESDAY

BOYS

Class 3A

UPPER BRACKET

At Sumter Civic Center

Pinewood/Hammond vs. (1) Porter-Gaud, TBA

Northwood/HHP vs. (2) Cardinal Newman, TBA

LOWER BRACKET

At Sumter Civic Center

Ben Lippen/LMA vs. (1) Trinity Collegiate, TBA

Augusta Christian/Wilson Hall vs. (2) First Baptist, TBA

Feb. 25

Class 2A

GIRLS

Semifinals

At Sumter Civic Center

TBA

BOYS

Semifinals

At Sumter Civic Center

TBA

Feb. 26

Class 3A

GIRLS

Semifinals

At Sumter Civic Center

TBA

BOYS

Semifinals

At Sumter Civic Center

TBA

Feb. 27

Classes 2A/3A

State finals

At Sumter Civic Center

TBA

