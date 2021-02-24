 Skip to main content
Trinity boys hold off Ben Lippen 55-52
TRINITY COLLEGIATE 55, BEN LIPPEN 52

Trinity vs. Ben Lippen

Trinity Collegiate's Bewan Balle-Bonza (3) goes up for a rebound during the Titans' 55-52 victory over Ben Lippen on Wednesday in the SCISA 3A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS

SUMTER, S.C. – The Trinity Collegiate School boys’ basketball team made five out of its last six free throw attempts as the top-seeded Titans held on for a 55-52 victory over fourth-seeded Ben Lippen on Wednesday in the SCISA 3A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.

TCS (12-4) advances to the semifinals to face third-seeded Augusta Christian on Friday at 4 p.m. in Sumter. Trinity is looking to make it back to the state championship game for the second straight year.

The Titans were challenged by the Falcons down the stretch. Up seven with a little over a minute to go, Ben Lippen connected on a trio of 3-pointers to keep closing the gap, but TCS was able to maintain its slim advantage. LeBron Thomas had a key bucket and also hit both of his free throws with 12.8 seconds left to put the Titans up 55-52.

Bessanty Saragba and Bewan Balle-Bonza also hit clutch shots from the charity stripe during the final minute as well.

The Falcons could not connect on a final shot from downtown, despite hitting eight in the game including five in the final stanza. Ross Hartzog and Clayton Hunt each posted a game-high 20 points for Ben Lippen. Hartzog hit six treys for the game.

Trinity was led by Tre McLeod, who posted 12 points. Thomas followed with 11.

BL;15;6;6;25 – 52

TC;12;11;14;17 – 55

BEN LIPPEN (52)

Ross Hartzog 20, Clayton Hunt 20, Stanley 6, Moore 2, Werner 2, Portugues 2.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (55)

Tre McLeod 12, LeBron Thomas 11, Folse 9, Balle-Bonza 9, Edwards 8, Saragba 5.

