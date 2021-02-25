Trinity boys hold off Ben Lippen to reach SCISA 3A semis

SUMTER, S.C. – The Trinity Collegiate School boys’ basketball team is looking to make it back to the SCISA 3A state championship game this weekend.
That being said, Wednesday’s matchup against fourth-seeded Ben Lippen showed that this year’s squad is still learning how to play — especially in the big moments, coach Mike Teasley said.
The top-seeded Titans got a big scare from the Falcons — who shot lights out from 3-point range down the stretch. But TCS was able to convert five of its last six free throws to hold on for a 55-52 victory at the Sumter Civic Center.
Trinity (12-4) now faces third-seeded Augusta Christian on Friday at 4 p.m. for the right to play in the title game.
“We’re a young team in understanding how to play late,” Teasley said. “When we think about the kids we graduated last year, we have a lot of new faces on the floor that are now in (the) postseason having never played in (the) postseason.
“So it’s fortunate to survive and advance, which is obviously what we want to do, and hopefully this came will kind of spear us as to being able to come out and play the way we should play from the start.”
The Titans had a 10-point lead to start the final stanza, but the Falcons began to heat up again from downtown. Ben Lippen hit eight treys in the game and five of those came in the fourth quarter to help close the gap and pull the Falcons to within two points with just over a minute remaining in the game.
Bessanty Saragba, Bewan Balle-Bonza and LeBron Thomas were able to sink clutch free throws, however, and Thomas also hit a key bucket right after BL had gotten within one score.
“We didn’t shoot free throws well throughout the game, so I do like to see that down the stretch we were able to knock some free throws down,” Teasley said. “That was a good sign from us because we didn’t shoot well at all today from the line.”
Trinity was 11 for 22 from the charity stripe, but held a decisive advantage in rebounding. That was key in limiting second-chance opportunities during stretches where Ben Lippen had the hot hand, especially in the first and fourth quarters.
“I thought Matthew Warren set the tone for us defensively,” Teasley said. “He came off the bench for us and gave us energy and was active on the boards on both ends keeping balls alive and grabbing rebounds. He just gave us chances and played hard, and that gave us a chance to make runs in the game.”
After falling behind 8-2 to start the contest, Trinity had pulled to within one near the end of the first quarter. The Titans grabbed the lead for good in the second and used a dominant third quarter to pull away briefly. TCS outscored Ben Lippen 14-6 in the frame and closed out on a 12-2 run.
Trinity was led by Tre McLeod, who posted 12 points followed by Thomas with 11. Thomas was also honored pregame for surpassing 1,000 points for his career.
Ross Hartzog and Clayton Hunt each posted a game-high 20 points for Ben Lippen. Hartzog hit six treys for the game.
BL: 15;6;6;25 – 52
TC: 12;11;14;17 – 55
BEN LIPPEN (52)
Ross Hartzog 20, Clayton Hunt 20, Stanley 6, Moore 2, Werner 2, Portugues 2.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (55)
Tre McLeod 12, LeBron Thomas 11, Folse 9, Balle-Bonza 9, Edwards 8, Saragba 5.