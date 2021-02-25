Trinity boys hold off Ben Lippen to reach SCISA 3A semis

SUMTER, S.C. – The Trinity Collegiate School boys’ basketball team is looking to make it back to the SCISA 3A state championship game this weekend.

That being said, Wednesday’s matchup against fourth-seeded Ben Lippen showed that this year’s squad is still learning how to play — especially in the big moments, coach Mike Teasley said.

The top-seeded Titans got a big scare from the Falcons — who shot lights out from 3-point range down the stretch. But TCS was able to convert five of its last six free throws to hold on for a 55-52 victory at the Sumter Civic Center.

Trinity (12-4) now faces third-seeded Augusta Christian on Friday at 4 p.m. for the right to play in the title game.

“We’re a young team in understanding how to play late,” Teasley said. “When we think about the kids we graduated last year, we have a lot of new faces on the floor that are now in (the) postseason having never played in (the) postseason.

“So it’s fortunate to survive and advance, which is obviously what we want to do, and hopefully this came will kind of spear us as to being able to come out and play the way we should play from the start.”