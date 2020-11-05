Trinity Collegiate among teams looking to carry momentum into SCISA playoffs

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It was always going to be an adjustment period moving up to Class 3A, but Jared Amell has been happy with the way his team has responded after a rough start.
Now comes the hard part.
Trinity Collegiate (4-5) is one of several Pee Dee-area teams that carry a bit of momentum into the SCISA football playoffs, which begin today.
The Titans have won three of their last four contests after starting the season 1-4.
“I was most proud of the team for the fact that they learned that a night in 3A is very different from what we’ve played in the past,” Amell said. “You have to play a complete game in 3A. If there was one facet of the game that was struggling, or if we played well just three out of four quarters, we were going to lose that game.
“Once they ratcheted up their intensity and their focus, that’s when we started winning games.”
TC, which captured the 2A state championship last season, was also dealing with some inexperience in certain areas following the departures of several key pieces from that squad.
The Titans have plenty of experience with nine games under their belts, but the climb to the 3A title is much steeper, starting with Augusta Christian (8-2).
The Lions have been held under 41 points just twice this season, both losses to First Baptist and Hammond. Much like Trinity, most of their success has come via the run game as AC has rushed for 2,377 yards and 32 touchdowns this season.
“Augusta is probably the most talented offense we’ve seen this year,” Amell said. “They’re loaded with athletes and they’re big and physical on the offensive line.
“…We have to do what not many teams have done well this. We have to try to find a way to slow down the run and our offense has to help in that process by staying on the field to help the defense out.”
The winner will take on either Porter-Gaud or perennial 3A champ Hammond in the next round.
Class 2A features three area teams vying for a shot at the state title — which opens to door to a number of possible rematches going forward.
Carolina Academy (6-1), which won the Region 2-2A title in its final regular-season game, hosts Hilton Head Prep (3-5-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Buddy Wallace Field. This will mark the third straight year the teams have played, with the Bobcats earning victories the previous two seasons.
The winner of that game will face the Florence Christian School / Orangeburg Prep victor. Those two squads met just last week with the Eagles earning a 28-14 win.
FCS (3-6) is another team looking to take its late-season momentum into the playoffs. The Eagles have turned their year around by winning three games in a row after starting the year 0-6. The first of those victories was a 23-20 triumph over Carolina Academy.
On the other side of the bracket, Pee Dee Academy (7-1) will host Beaufort Academy (4-5) at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that matchup will face the Spartanburg Christian / Hilton Head Christian winner the following week.
The brackets fall in a way that, potentially, Pee Dee Academy and Carolina Academy could meet again for the state championship. The Bobcats edged the Golden Eagles 16-14 the first time the two teams tangled.
In Class A, Dillon Christian (5-2) hosts Bethesda Academy (5-4) while Lee Academy (7-3) welcomes Dorchester Academy (2-5).
Should both make it through the first two rounds, the Region 1-2A rivals would meet again in the state championship.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!