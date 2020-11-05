Trinity Collegiate among teams looking to carry momentum into SCISA playoffs

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It was always going to be an adjustment period moving up to Class 3A, but Jared Amell has been happy with the way his team has responded after a rough start.

Now comes the hard part.

Trinity Collegiate (4-5) is one of several Pee Dee-area teams that carry a bit of momentum into the SCISA football playoffs, which begin today.

The Titans have won three of their last four contests after starting the season 1-4.

“I was most proud of the team for the fact that they learned that a night in 3A is very different from what we’ve played in the past,” Amell said. “You have to play a complete game in 3A. If there was one facet of the game that was struggling, or if we played well just three out of four quarters, we were going to lose that game.

“Once they ratcheted up their intensity and their focus, that’s when we started winning games.”

TC, which captured the 2A state championship last season, was also dealing with some inexperience in certain areas following the departures of several key pieces from that squad.