DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate baseball coach Michael Rogers is retiring at season’s end, but he wants his career to end on a high note.

The 18-9 Titans, region champs for the first time in program history, are poised to do exactly that. Trinity Collegiate, which shared the region crown with Wilson Hall, begins SCISA Class 4A postseason play next week.

For Rogers, who is in his ninth year coaching the Titans, his team has a chance at its third consecutive season with at least 20 victories.

“The future looks bright,” Rogers said. “This senior class has seven players, and next year’s senior class will have eight. We also have good B and C teams, so the future is bright for our program at Trinity Collegiate.”

Rogers said the Titans’ foundation for success is pitching. They’re led by ace Tanner Hall, a College of Charleston signee.

“He’s a very seasoned pitcher,” Rogers said. “He’s probably the most seasoned pitcher that I’ve ever coached. He knows how to hold runners on, and he has a really good fastball, curveball and changeup. Our plan is to start him on the mound in our first playoff game. We’re at the time of year where he can go deep into play.

“We want him to come out and have a bunch of shutout innings,” he added. “That will be a great tone to start the playoffs on, and (Hall) is capable of setting that.”

Others in the rotation include Mac Faile and Lucas Morgan.

Faile is also Trinity’s leadoff hitter.

“(Faile) is a versatile player for us; he plays second base and right field in addition to being a pitcher,” Rogers said. “He sets the tone offensively. He gets on and gets over, so hopefully some of our bats can bring him across home plate.”

Boogie Knotts, new to the cleanup spot, recently homered against Hammond and hit two doubles against McBee.

“He’ll stay there at fourth in the order for the first game of the playoffs,” Rogers said.

Teammate Tucker Galloway bats third.

“He’s a senior left-handed hitter who brings great leadership,” Rogers said. "His line drives are pretty tough, and he’s very effective in the field.”

Rogers will soon conclude a baseball coaching career that includes a stint at Darlington High School from 2007-13. During that time, the Falcons won region twice and also once won district.

He will continue teaching ELA/social studies at St. John’s Elementary.

But Rogers will miss coaching.

“I’ll miss being with the guys and being there during workouts, along with experiencing the excitement of a new season,” Rogers said. “It’s about watching guys play and develop. I tell them I don’t do this for me; I do this to watch them play. That’s probably what I’ll miss the most.

“That’s a lot of hard work if you do it the right way.”