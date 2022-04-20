Trinity Collegiate battles, falls short in 3-2 loss to Sumter at SBC

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Every game is a building block for his young squad, Michael Rogers said.

And so far at the Southeastern Baseball Classic, the Trinity Collegiate School coach has seen his team fight to the very end of both games.

The Titans lost a heartbreaker to 2A Buford on Tuesday as the Yellow Jackets rallied in the bottom of the seventh for the one-run victory. On Wednesday it was another tight contest against 5A Sumter that ultimately resulted in a 3-2 loss at Jimmy White Park.

“The guys battled and that was a lot of fun,” Rogers said afterwards. “As long as we compete…Hunter White gave us a chance; pitched a complete game and really looked (good) out there and gave us a chance to win.

“We just couldn’t get that big hit and it was like that last night, too.”

Trinity had opportunities against Sumter on Wednesday, but could not put up crooked numbers in any inning. The Titans loaded the bases with two outs in the second, but White’s bases-loaded walk was the only RBI of the frame.

TCS added another run in the sixth inning on Dewsy Meadows’ two-out RBI single, but left two runners in scoring position in that inning as well.

In all, Trinity stranded seven against the Gamecocks.

“Our philosophy is get ‘em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in,” Rogers said. “We were able to get them on, but we just couldn’t get them in tonight.”

That allowed SHS to eventually pull ahead despite a strong start from White. He faced just one batter over the minimum through the first three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth.

The first four batters for Sumter reached, with a wild pitch and an RBI single by Chase Denton giving SHS the lead, 2-1.

But the TCS right-hander worked out the jam with no further damage. He struck out two batters and the third out was recorded at the plate on a straight steal of home. Titans catcher Garrett Keen was ruled to have tagged the runner out before the ball got away to end the threat.

White, who finished with six punchouts, allowed just one more run the rest of the evening when Ja’Shawn Benbow led off the Sumter half of the fifth with a triple and scored on a wild pitch moments later.

“He’s young – he’s only a freshman,” Rogers said of White. “Once he gets in a rhythm, he really pitches well because that curveball’s got a good bite to it and that fastball’s a real good one when he keeps it in the zone.”

Tanner Hall had two hits and scored both runs to lead Trinity at the plate and Boogie Knotts was walked all three times at bat.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.