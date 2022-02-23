 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trinity Collegiate boys advance to SCISA 3A semifinals
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Trinity Collegiate boys advance to SCISA 3A semifinals

SUMTER, S.C.– LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 27 points to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 84-78 win over Pinewood Prep on Wednesday in the SCISA 3A boys' basketball state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.

Dalon Edwards added 21 points  for the Titans, Bessanty Saragba had 14 and Tristan Thompson chimed in with 13.

Trinity Collegiate outscored the Panthers 24-8 in the third quarter after trailing 35-34 at the half.

The Titans improved to 22-7 and will face Augusta Christian on Friday at 8 p.m.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (84)

Bessanty Saragba 14, Bennett 1, Scott 4, Dalon Edwards 21, LeBron Thomas 27, Tristan Thompson 13, Thomas 4, Wilson 1.

